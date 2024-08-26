SNS Group

The Tynecastle club could yet delve into the market again

Nine signings already this summer indicates Hearts’ transfer business is largely done. They have recruited in every department in an effort to strengthen their squad for both domestic and European football. The season has not started as planned, but that number of players will need time to settle.

Goalkeeper Ryan Fulton has arrived alongside defenders Daniel Oyegoke, Gerald Taylor, James Penrice and Andrés Salazar. Midfielders Yan Dhanda, Blair Spittal and Malachi Boateng are also new recruits, alongside forward Musa Drammeh. That expanded last season’s Hearts squad considerably, so it seemed inevitable that some would depart.

Alex Cochrane was sold to Birmingham City in a deal potentially worth more than £1m including add-ons. Defender Toby Sibbick joined Wigan Athletic and Japanese forward Kyosuke Tagawa returned home in a transfer to Kashima Antlers. Australian defender Nathaniel Atkinson remains on the transfer list having been deemed surplus to requirements.

So what do the last few days of the transfer window hold for Hearts before it closes at 11pm this Friday, 30 August

Outgoings

Captain Lawrence Shankland’s future has been the subject of much speculation in recent months. He is in the final year of his contract and has so far refused the offer of an extension from the Tynecastle hierarchy. At the time of writing, there had been no concrete transfer bids for the Scotland internationalist.

English clubs have shown interest in goalkeeper Zander Clark in recent months. He is another one in the final year of his contract. Initial talks about extending his stay in Edinburgh have taken place so any deal to sell him at this point would need to be of good value.

There are expected to be some lower-profile departures. Younger members of the first-team squad who are playing B team football are candidates for loan moves. Teenagers like Macaulay Tait and James Wilson are among them. Finlay Pollock may also come into that category but Hearts are keen to keep him fit and playing above all else.

Incomings

The prospect of one more new face arriving in Gorgie should not be dismissed. Hearts would like to add another forward to their squad, provided they can find one with suitable attributes. Tagawa’s exit leaves Shankland and Liam Boyce as the two remaining centre-forwards. Wilson’s lack of experience means he would be unable to hold down that position consistently just yet.

Hearts would like an attacker with pace, aggression and an eye for goal. They are prepared to look across Britain and beyond for someone who can operate centrally or out wide - and who can add the desired spark to their attack. Player availability and finances mean sourcing such a player is not a straightforward exercise. Those in the Riccarton recruitment department have scouted a number of options, however the club will not sign someone simply for the sake of it.