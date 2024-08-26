SNS Group

A list of areas need to improve quickly even this early in the season

It’s perhaps not a full-blown crisis yet, but alarm bells are starting to ring around Tynecastle Park. Hearts have lost four games in succession and are yet to win this season. They have won just three of their last 15 competitive matches and too often look notably disjointed, lacking cohesion and bereft of energy in key areas of the field.

The club hierarchy have no plans to replace their manager, firstly. We are but three league games into the campaign, and it is reasonable to argue that head coach Steven Naismith and his staff still have credit in the bank from finishing third in last season’s Premiership. Ultimately, that secured league-stage football in Europe and several million pounds of extra UEFA revenue this year. All four members of the management team were given contract extensions earlier this month, so anyone calling for immediate change in the dugout won’t get it.

Change on the pitch is another thing. That needs to happen now. Defensive frailties in pre-season friendlies, allied to a lack of goals in attack, were put down to mere teething problems with nine new signings settling in. Those issues have transferred into the competitive arena and are undermining Hearts’ attempts to keep up with the Premiership’s early pace-setters. They sit 10th with one point after Sunday’s 3-1 defeat at Motherwell. The eight-point lead built by second-placed Aberdeen already looks considerable.

A goalless draw with Rangers at Tynecastle on the opening day offered Hearts supporters plenty promise. Since then, errors led to a league defeat at Dundee, a Premier Sports Cup exit at Falkirk, a European loss at Viktoria Plzen and Sunday’s Premiership reverse at Motherwell. There have been own goals by new defenders Gerald Taylor and Daniel Oyegoke in there, plus a mistake by goalkeeper Craig Gordon, a penalty conceded by Frankie Kent, Taylor losing opponents for goals, Kye Rowles looking unsettled, and then a short backpass by debutant Andrés Salazar for Motherwell’s third on Sunday.

At the opposite end, chances created have been too infrequent due to a lack of quality in the final third. When opportunities arrived, they have largely been spurned by Lawrence Shankland, Kenneth Vargas, Yutaro Oda and others. Oda did score what amounted to a consolation at Fir Park, it must be noted. Periods of games have hinted at the full potential of Naismith’s team - the display in Plzen was disciplined and energetic until Oyegoke’s stoppage-time own goal - but these alone are simply not sufficient for a club of Hearts’ standing or budget.

Naismith admitted squad rotation has probably not helped. Switching formation from 4-2-3-1 to 3-5-2 can unsettle some players, too. Hearts’ two best displays so far this term, against Rangers and Plzen, came in a 4-2-3-1 shape. They simply need their best XI on the park, which right now means a central defensive pairing of Kent and Stephen Kingsley.

Malachi Boateng looks a useful midfield addition on early evidence and Cammy Devlin’s tenacity alongside him is important. Beni Baningime and Calem Nieuwenhof are other options when they regain full fitness. Further forward, width and pace are glaringly absent and are badly needed in order to provide opportunities for Shankland. The captain will convert more than he misses over a full campaign, although he is not firing on all cylinders right now, either.

Naismith is aware of the issues. There is plenty time to improve given the early point in the season, but Viktoria will arrive in Gorgie for the Europa League play-off second leg this week determined to seize on any Hearts nervousness. Holding a 1-0 first-leg advantage, the Czechs know they have a real chance to reach the tournament’s new-look league stage. If ever there was a time for Hearts to raise levels and produce an impassioned display in front of a raucous Tynecastle, it is now.

For that to happen, individuals must take full accountability for their mistakes and, quite simply, cut them out. Basic, straightforward defending is a necessity to progress in Europe, as is bravery to deliver the right pass going forward instead of taking the safe option. The frustration of seeing errors repeated is tiring. “Yeah, it is frustrating. When the game starts, you lose that element of control where you can impact it,” explained Naismith.

“You are passing on knowledge and information, hoping the guys can go out and do what you want. The individual errors are what they are. I’m never going to be overly critical of them but, when they consistently keep happening, something needs to change - or else you will be in the same situation at the end of every game.

“Even within the game, you make your life so much harder by giving up cheap goals. There are no goals I’ve looked at this season and thought: ‘They did really well there.’ With every player, all you can ask is for them to do their individual role on the pitch and focus on that. If you come off the pitch and say, ‘I didn’t make any mistakes,’ then it’s a good foundation to start with. The message is always the same.

“There are some good parts from Sunday which get you into the situations where you break their press and you are going forward. Then it’s that key moment which needs to be right. If it’s not right, we are going to struggle. That’s what ended up happening. We do well to get a goal in the second half with a good bit of time left but, like Dundee, we let it drift and the way we want to play changes at that point.

“I felt we wasted too many passes at the back. We are taking ages to go forward when, really, there needs to be an urgency to get back in the game. These are all small moments that the individual needs to take control of.”

The desire for a higher-tempo performance is obvious, not only from management but also supporters. Hearts, traditionally, have never been considered a passive, patient, passing side. Tynecastle is at its best when they go after opponents and apply unrelenting pressure. It’s a ploy which works more often than not, and needs to be executed to perfection against Plzen. If so, it might just provide a much-needed foundation for the rest of the campaign.