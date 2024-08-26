James Penrice's Hearts absence explained

SNS Group

The defender was not involved against Motherwell at Fir Park

James Penrice was left out of Hearts’ Premiership defeat at Motherwell for his own protection after six months without competitive football. Riccarton management are keen not to overplay the defender and risk a setback, hence their decision to omit him from the squad at Fir Park.

Penrice underwent hip flexor surgery earlier this year whilst at Livingston. His last competitive game for the West Lothian side was on 3 February before joining Hearts as a free agent in June. His first league outing in maroon was the Premiership opener against Rangers on 3 August. He had played every competitive minute for his new club prior to Sunday’s visit to Motherwell.

Hearts gave their most recent signing, Andrés Salazar, his debut at left-back in place of Penrice. He delivered a reasonable performance but his short backpass led to Motherwell’s third goal as the hosts won 3-1. Penrice is expected to return for Thursday’s Europa League play-off second leg against Viktoria Plzen at Tynecastle Park.

“James didn’t do any of the pre-season, he has played a lot of minutes and he will be involved on Thursday,” the Hearts head coach Steven Naismith told the Edinburgh News. “He wasn’t going to be involved on Sunday because his workload has been really high.

“If we can get to this international break [next month] with him coming through the games, you are probably saying he can play as much as he needs to. The last wee point just now is making sure he doesn’t get overused and break down.”

