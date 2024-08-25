SNS Group

The head coach relayed his frustration after the 3-1 loss at Fir Park

Hearts coach Steven Naismith admitted his team have issues at both ends of the pitch following Sunday’s 3-1 defeat at Fir Park. Goals from Paul McGinn, Stephen O’Donnell and Tom Sparrow earned Motherwell their first league victory of the new campaign, but the Edinburgh club remain winless after five matches in all competitions.

Naismith bemoaned defensive weaknesses and lack of quality in attack after the Motherwell loss. “It’s frustrating. At the moment, in both boxes we're second best,” he admitted. “Every goal we've conceded this season has been really, really poor. That puts you on the back foot in any game. In the final third, our final pass and decision-making was poor and when we got shots we didn't make the most of them. In both boxes, we're not at the level we need to be at.

“The goals we're conceding are individual mistakes. If you look at some of the performances, against Falkirk [last week] we started well and had four good chances, against [Viktoria] Plzen the other night we performed really well, and then even today in spells I thought we got into good positions where we needed to score a goal or make the goalkeeper make a save but we didn't do that.

“It's just the goals. They impact games massively and that's what's killing us again. It was similar to the Dundee game where we got a goal back and you think 'let's go and build some momentum and put them under pressure', but then our decision-making or quality of chance is poor and then in the other box, Motherwell score, which takes the game away from us.”

Hearts had improved their set-piece defending last season but have conceded several times via that source already this term. Two of Motherwell’s goals came from Lennon Miller free-kicks which were not dealt with. “It’s poor. There’s nothing else to be said. Even the third goal is poor,” conceded Naismith.

“Every goal we have conceded we’ve given a helping hand to the opposition. There’s not one goal I’ve looked and thought: ‘Wow, that’s great play.’ Our decision-making, quality of defending and timing of when we drop has been really poor and it’s costing us big time at the moment.

“It comes with the demand of the club. You need to take responsibility for your actions and what your job is in specific roles. On the other side, we need to be better at making chances. Today, the quality of our final ball is lacking massively. If we do that well and score goals then that gives you a foothold in the game.

“We need to fix it. It can’t go on the way it is. We work really hard as it is. We go over it. When the players are on the pitch in the heat of the battle, and there’s adrenaline running through your body, it’s these split seconds that define how good you are as a player. That’s inevitably how it works. It’s not like we don’t work on these things. You have to take responsibility and deal with the situations.”

Hearts won’t enter full panic mode three league games into the season. That said, Naismith knows the issues he highlighted need remedied with Viktoria Plzen due in Gorgie for the Europa League play-off return leg this Thursday. “It is disappointing because you want to win games, but we are three games into the league campaign,” he acknowledged.

“As I said at the start, in spells in performances there have been bits that have been good but we are killing ourselves with the chances we are giving up. Also, we are not taking the good chances that come along. That is it. Players go through high and low confidence but ultimately what will define you is how you react to all these situations. It's a really good group to work with but we need to have that mentality that you understand your role. When the heat is on and there is an expectation, you need to deal with it.

“It [the performance] was there on Thursday until the very last kick of the ball. But for sure we can't go into any game defending like we have done and also not make the most of the opportunities, especially in Europe. The game [in Europe] is much more tactical and chances are less likely to come up. Defensively you need to be a lot more switched on or you will get killed. In both boxes, we'll need to 100 per cent be better on Thursday.”

Hearts are still hoping to do some transfer business before the window closes on Friday night, but there will not be a flurry of activity. “Like we always have, we'll continue to look about to see what options are there but I feel we have recruited well,” stressed Naismith after nine new signings.

“The results have not reflected that but when new players come to the club they very rarely come to the club and have a full expectation of what the demand is and what is expected. I still think there is a bit of adjustment there as well.”