Motherwell capitalised on yet more suspect Hearts defending to record their first league win of the season. The hosts’ 3-1 victory at Fir Park leaves the Edinburgh club still winless in all competitions after five games this season. They face Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League play-off second leg at Tynecastle on Thursday knowing they must change that statistic in order to progress.

Paul McGinn and Stephen O’Donnell headed Motherwell into a 2-0 lead, both from Lennon Miller free-kicks in each half. The Hearts substitute Yutaro Oda scored to initiate hope of a fightback, however Motherwell replacement Tom Sparrow capitalised on a mistake by the visiting debutant Andrés Salazar to complete the scoring.

This result pushes Motherwell into the top half of the William Hill Premiership, while Hearts remain 10th after three matches. No-one at Tynecastle is likely to panic so early in the campaign but there is no question that their performance must improve and defensively they need greater composure and awareness.

Sandwiched between two legs of the Europa League play-off against Plzen, this fixture always had the label ‘potentially-hazardous’ attached to it for Hearts. Both teams were seeking their first Premiership win of the new campaign and the chance of some travel fatigue was always possible for the visitors.

Salazar, a recent loan signing from Atletico Nacional, made his debut in the navy blue away kit Hearts will wear this season. The Colombian lined up at left wing-back in a fluid 3-5-2 set-up which mirrored Motherwell’s. Perhaps unexpectedly, he quickly found himself clean through on goal.

Inside two minutes, Frankie Kent slid an incisive pass through the home defence for Salazar sprinting in behind. However, his erratic shot flew high over goalkeeper Aston Oxborough’s crossbar as Motherwell appealed for offside. It was a glaring opportunity to strike first. After Dan Casey headed Lennon Miller’s corner wide for Motherwell, Salazar had another effort deflected for a corner as the game settled into an open encounter.

An unorthodox save from Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon kept the scoreline blank on 22 minutes. Andy Halliday headed Stephen O’Donnell’s cross from about three years and the ball struck Gordon on the head before spinning up over the crossbar. The hosts did score seconds later. The impressive Miller hung a free-kick up at the back post and McGinn sprinted in ahead of Gerald Taylor to head low into the far corner of Gordon’s net.

Tawanda Maswanhise forced the 41-year-old into another stop on the half-hour mark with Motherwell enjoying their superiority. Hearts looked defensively uncertain. They responded as Blair Spittal, facing his former club, saw a powerful volley cleared off the goal line by the home defender Ewan Wilson.

One former Tynecastle player made way for another early in the second half when Tony Watt replaced Andy Halliday. No sooner was the striker on the pitch than he was driving a searing first-time shot which knocked Gordon over as the keeper beat it away.

Hearts, toiling to impose themselves as an attacking threat, made a triple change on 54 minutes. They replaced Gerald Taylor, Alan Forrest and Yan Dhanda with Cammy Devlin, Oda and Kenneth Vargas.The removal of Dhanda drew boos from the away support as head coach Steven Naismith flipped virtually to a 4-4-2 system. His team were 2-0 behind before the alterations could have any effect.

Another Miller free-kick was hung deep into the visitors’ penalty area and this time O’Donnell met it to nod the ball beyond Gordon from around 10 yards. The 2-0 advantage put Motherwell firmly in command, although Hearts did not wait long to halve the deficit. A neat passing move in the final third ended with Lawrence Shankland’s lay off and a sweet strike into the net by Oda. That brought the travelling fans and their side to life.

Hopes of a Hearts comeback were extinguished with 10 minutes remaining. Salazar’s tame backpass towards Gordon was seized upon by substitute Sparrow, who executed a fine finish high into the top corner of the net with the outside of his right foot.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Fir Park:

GK: Craig Gordon 6/10 Made two terrific stops. Let down by his defence not being able to deal with two textbook free-kicks for the goals.

RCB: Stephen Kingsley 6/10 Didn't do anything wrong. One of the more composed away players.

CB: Frankie Kent 6/10 Had to deal with a lot of balls into his area. Won his fair share.

LCB: Kye Rowles 5/10 Unsettled under pressure. Needed to be stronger when opponents tried to bully him.