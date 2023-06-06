News you can trust since 1873
Famous Hearts fans: 16 celebrity Edinburgh Jambos, including TV presenters and Olympians

With Hearts now on a summer break, we take a look at some of the Edinburgh club’s most famous supporters.
By Phil Johnson
Published 6th Jun 2023, 15:40 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 10:38 BST

Look through our photo gallery to see 16 celebrities who count Heart of Midlothian as their team.

Bolton-born, Edinburgh-raised golfer Andrew Oldcorn is a well-known Hearts fan. The three-time European Tour winner often attends matches at Tynecastle.

1. Champion golfer

Bolton-born, Edinburgh-raised golfer Andrew Oldcorn is a well-known Hearts fan. The three-time European Tour winner often attends matches at Tynecastle. Photo: Photo: Third Party

Seven-times world snooker champion Stephen Hendry is a Hearts fan. The cue legend was born in South Queensferry and brought up in Gorgie.

2. Cue king

Seven-times world snooker champion Stephen Hendry is a Hearts fan. The cue legend was born in South Queensferry and brought up in Gorgie. Photo: Photo: Third Party

Edinburgh-born actor Nick Rhys once wore his Hearts scarf on Hollyoaks. He has also appeared in River City, Holby City and NCIS: Los Angeles.

3. Ace actor

Edinburgh-born actor Nick Rhys once wore his Hearts scarf on Hollyoaks. He has also appeared in River City, Holby City and NCIS: Los Angeles. Photo: Matt Crossick

Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy, who grew up in Edinburgh, is a well-known Jambo. He has six Olympic golds and can often be seen at Tynecastle watching his boyhood heroes.

4. Cycle Star

Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy, who grew up in Edinburgh, is a well-known Jambo. He has six Olympic golds and can often be seen at Tynecastle watching his boyhood heroes. Photo: Photo: Getty

