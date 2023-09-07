With the help of fans, the best starting XI for Hearts includes plenty of new faces from 2023 summer transfer window

Hearts have acquired plenty of new faces in the summer transfer window and will now hope their new and revitalised squad can gel as the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season heats up. One of the bigger stories from Gorgie, however, was the possibility of Lawrence Shankland’s move to the Middle East but the Jambos’ striker is here to stay, much to the delight of the Tynecastle fans.

The Jambos recently confirmed a change in management with Steven Naismith confirmed to be taking on the role as manager, with Frankie McAvoy as the assistant.

The Tynecastle side enjoyed an encouraging start to their season, but have since suffered two losses domestically as well as a European defeat at the hands of PAOK. They most recently lost 1-0 at home to Motherwell but will focus their energies on the next battle, also taking place in Edinburgh, when they face Aberdeen.

Following the conclusion of the transfer window, Hearts’ fans and Edinburgh News writers have picked their top stars to make up the best starting XI as the 2023/24 season progresses...

