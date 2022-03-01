Five Hearts players potentially on Scotland international radar

The national coach has watched the Tynecastle side several times this season, capping goalkeeper Craig Gordon and centre-back John Souttar to date. Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is confident at least three others are also on the radar.

He referenced defenders Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley, plus forward Barrie McKay when discussing whether Clarke might call upon more of his squad.

Scotland are due to play Ukraine at Hampden Park later this month in a World Cup play-off semi-final, with the winner meeting either Austria or Wales for the right to a place at Qatar 2022.

Hearts have a number of players who could be called up by Scotland boss Steve Clarke

“John and Craig are in that Scotland group already,” said Neilson. “Craig Halkett, although he is just back from injury, has been fantastic for us all season. Barrie McKay has been outstanding. Stephen Kingsley has been great for us on the left side of the back three.

“There are a number of players there who I think maybe won't be in the squad but will definitely be in Steve's thoughts.”

Neilson insisted he wouldn’t tell Clarke who to select and admitted the national coach makes his own choices in any case. “I haven't spoken to Steve in a wee bit. Steve is his own man. He will make his decisions, it doesn't matter what I say,” he added.

Souttar marked his international return with a goal against Denmark last November following three years out of the Scotland squad through injury.

