The former star has played with the likes of Hearts and Sunderland previously.

A Hearts Scottish Cup winner can’t wait to begin his management career after taking on a boss job for the first time.

Stephen Elliot was at Hearts between 2010-2012, with one of his final acts being to help the club win the Scottish Cup over 12 years ago now. He started his career at Man City and featured for Sunderland, Wolves plus others.

Now he has been appointed manager of Irish side Wexford after time in the academy of St Patrick’s Athletic. The former Hearts and Sunderland forward told club media: , “First and foremost, I'm very honoured and privileged to be given the opportunity here and I'm very grateful for the lads to come in and lead this football club, lead the town.

“That excites me greatly and I think I'm just concentrating on the short term at the moment and getting a competitive squad and finding out about the young players and getting that mix and gel right.

“Obviously I'm going to speak with the lads regarding kind of looking at the squad first and see where we are with that. Obviously there's a lot of players out of contract, I'm sure there'll be discussions with them players and just getting to know a little bit more about their positions and what they're kind of looking at and obviously what we're looking at too but I'm sure it'll go smoothly enough.

“I want to obviously have a go at being a senior manager myself and that's something that's always appealed to me from when I started out coaching seven or eight years.”