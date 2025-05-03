Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Hearts boss has answered directly on being linked to his ex side as Falkirk win the Scottish Championship.

Former Hearts manager John McGlynn says his focus has been miles away from Tynecastle links as he guides Falkirk back to the Premiership.

The Bairns are back in the big time for the first time since 2010 after a 3-1 win against Hamilton Accies on the final day of the Championship season. It sparked a jubilant pitch invasion from delighted fans as McGlynn and co go back to back, having won the League One title last campaign.

His success has had him linked by pundits, fans and the bookmakers to the vacant job at Hearts after Neil Critchley’s sacking. Last time out, McGlynn lasted just eight months between 2012-2013 but is a vastly different manager with plenty more experience compared to his last stint.

John McGlynn responds to Hearts rumours

Speaking before the game, McGlynn insisted there was no time to ponder the links. He told the BBC: "No, I'm just focused on this game. This game is so big, we've just spoken about how big this game is, and that is my total focus all week. That's all I've been interested in looking at videos and stuff of Hamilton, going over previous games that we've played them in, who did well in what positions and things like that. That's been my total focus.”

Veteran Falkirk midfielder, Scott Arfield, insisted the links were merited: "Hearts, they're a fantastic football club, one of the biggest clubs in this country. He deserves all the plaudits, and if there are any rumours, if there's any talk about it, then he fully deserves it. That's what happens when you're successful. You win the league last year with his management team and with the players, and he's brought a better calibre of player this season, and it's gained momentum. When you're doing well, people are going to talk about you."

Falkirk promotion party

In the meantime, McGlynn and Falkirk are savouring the joy of promotion. Amongst those clinching a return to the top flight alongside the ex Hearts boss are former Hibs pair Sean Mackie and Dylan Tait, alongside Gary Oliver, previously of the Jambos. McGlynn said after beating Accies: "It's an amazing feeling, different class. It was great to celebrate with the players because you never get these moments back.

“On the first day back I said to them, 'Ipswich did it back to back. Why can't we?'. That was the reality and it has taken a real team effort to get here. I knew that we had a chance from the first game. This is a big club with a great fanbase. Everyone has been at it from the start and we got up there and stayed. Fair play to Livingston, they gave us a run for our money but we came out on top.

"We made it hard for ourselves over the last few weeks and we did it again going 1-0 down. But the players have been incredible and I really can't praise their character enough. The league table never lies and it's an amazing achievement to win another promotion. This is a tough step up and we have come out on top again to win another title. People have praised our style and that is really pleasing, because we want to entertain. We had a little stutter but we have stepped up a level over the course of the season and we are so happy. I will never forget this and I need to thank my wife for putting up with me recently."

Livingston, Ayr United and Partick Thistle will contend the Premiership promotion play-offs as the Championship representatives. Meanwhile, it was heartache for Hamilton manager John Rankin, who’s side have been relegated. The former Hearts coach and Hibs midfielder has watched as his side had 15 points deducted for breaches of SPFL rules, while misery has been compounded by a row over stadium ownership and rental at New Douglas Park forcing them to play games at Broadwood Stadium in Cumbernauld next season.

Rankin added: “I just said 'Thank you' to my players. I'm a bit emotional at the moment as I never slept last night. But I awoke knowing they would give me everything and that's what they did. These players don't know what the future holds but they know how to stick together. I honestly don't care about the result, I just wanted a performance and I got that."