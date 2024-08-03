John McGlynn will lead Falkirk into the Scottish Championship for the first time in five years this season (Pic by Michael Gillen)

The latest headlines ahead of the start of the Scottish Premiership season.

The 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season gets underway this weekend, with Hearts kicking everything off with a thrilling clash against Rangers. Hibs will face St Mirren on Sunday as the Edinburgh sides look to start their campaigns off with a bang.

As the long-awaited opening fixtures play out, let’s take a look at some of the latest news and transfer headlines in and around the Scottish top flight.

Ex-Hearts boss discusses meeting his old side

Former Hearts manager John McGlynn will meet up with his old side later this month when Falkirk welcome the Jambos for their Premier Sports Cup clash. The Bairns, who earned promotion up to the Championship and already have their first win in the bank, will be hoping to produce a giant-slaying performance on home soil.

McGlynn spent eight months at Hearts manager between 2012 and 2013 and he has discussed the build up to his former side arriving at Falkirk Stadium very soon.

“It is an exciting tie. Hearts will sell-out the away end. We will sell a lot of tickets too. It is a proper cup tie. We would have taken anyone at home – that is what you hope for,” he told the Falkirk Herald.

“Hearts were the third-best team in Scotland by a country mile last season. To play a team of that calibre, with international players, is a big challenge for us. The tie will catch the imagination of the fans. It is on the back-burner for now though.”

Former Hibs star named club captain

Former Hibs and Rangers star Greg Docherty recently made the switch from Hull City to Charlton Athletic and he has already impressed with his new side. After taking on the role of captain during pre-season, the club has decided to award the midfielder the armband on a full-time basis.

“Greg was one that we earmarked, in terms of bringing him in, for his leadership qualities, how driven he is, how he trains and how he acts. It’s really important to have those players in the building and we feel Greg ticks the boxes of what we want here as captain,” manager Nathan Jones said.

Docherty moved to Rangers in 2018 after progressing through the ranks with Hamilton Accies. During his time at Ibrox, he a brief spell in at Easter Road on loan with Hibs.