Hearts and Hibs men of the past have been touted as top candidates for the vacant job at the Premiership rival.

A former Hearts manager and a pair of Hibs heroes have been backed as prime candidates to become the next Motherwell manager.

The Fir Park club are looking for a new gaffer after the exit of Stuart Kettlewell earlier this week. He resigned in the aftermath of a 2-1 loss to St Johnstone in the Premiership, with the club statement citing “Stuart explained that some of the personal abuse was now affecting his family, to the point where they didn’t wish to attend games.”

It has sparked debate over who comes next and ex-Hearts and Hibs midfielder Michael Stewart reckons a dip into the Championship could be useful. There, John McGlynn can be found, who hasn’t had a top flight chance since being the boss at Tynecastle.

He has Falkirk sitting top of the Championship and are favourites to win the league. Hibs hero Scott Brown is building his managerial trade at Ayr United and has the Honest Men pushing for promotion, while another in Ian Murray has proven his credentials beneath the Premiership at clubs like Airdrie and Raith Rovers.

That trio would be ideal selection choices for Motherwell as per Stewart, with Partick Thistle’s Kris Doolan and Queen Park’s Callum Davidson also handed a mention. He told Premier Sports: “I think if you look into the Championship, if you look at a lot of the managers in there, John McGlynn at Falkirk for example, Scott Brown at Ayr, Kris Doolan at Partick Thistle.

“These guys have done pretty good jobs in the positions they’re in in the top half of the Championship. Callum Davidson at Queen’s Park. I mean seriously, what a job he did at St Johnstone.

“He’s gone into Queen’s Park and steadied the ship because they looked like relegation fodder last season. Now he’s got them in and around challenging for the play-offs. He’s turned things around a lot there.

“So there you go, there’s middle to top of the Championship. Ian Murray, he’s got to be in with a shout as well. So all these guys, domestic managers, why not? There’s four or five guys who would surely be in with a shout.”