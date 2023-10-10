News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Former Hearts coach reveals a new deal with local Edinburgh football club

Capital's DM Elite Academy is set to expand over the coming months

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 10th Oct 2023, 07:00 BST
Former Hearts coach Darren Murray is in partnership with Hutchison Vale FC. Pic: National WorldFormer Hearts coach Darren Murray is in partnership with Hutchison Vale FC. Pic: National World
Former Hearts coach Darren Murray is in partnership with Hutchison Vale FC. Pic: National World

Former Hearts coach Darren Murray has entered a new coaching parternship with local Edinburgh club Hutchison Vale. Through his DM Elite Football Academy, Murray will coach young Hutchie players aged eight or nine to enhance their development.

The Capital-based coach spent several years honing teenagers within the Hearts youth academy and also worked at first-team level before moving to Coventry City. He is now ready to expand his DM Elite company, offering one-to-one coaching and a small group service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following talks with Hutchison Vale officials, Murray has agreed to work with some of their younger boys and girls. He told the Evening News he is excited returning to the club where he played as a child. "I was at Hutchie Vale in the same team as good players like Allan Preston and George Wright. I was there from age 10 to 15 and I actually broke my leg. It was nice to go back and see the pictures of that team on the wall," he recalled.

Most Popular

"I just wanted to give something back so it's great to have our first DM Elite partnership with Hutchie. They are one of the biggest boys clubs in the country. I will go into the kids' school on a Wednesday night. There are about six or seven games that they play with a wee bit of coaching on the side. The badge system is being implemented again where the youngsters have to do specific skills and then put them into a game to progress in the badge system

"I think it's good thing for kids because it's something for them to aim towards. I'm looking forward to trying to help the players, coaches and parents - and trying to give something back. I want to grow the DM Elite brand so it's a win-win situation for everybody."

Having worked at senior level in Scotland and England, Murray is under no illusions about where his talents are best utilised. "I know what I'm good at, which is developing young players," he said. "The majority of players I work with are boys and girls at grassroots level. I try to provide different coaching and I hope the messages they receive stand them in good stead. It's not just about football on a pitch, it's about enhancing their lives through football.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Being selfless, having compassion and working together as a team is really important. When you build that mentality by training in groups - taking 'me' away and thinking of 'we' - we have had big success with that. Everybody makes mistakes and you need to understand that, but mistakes are really opportunities for young players to learn.

"I want kids to have a positive mental attitude so that, when they come through the gate into our sessions, they just remember to have fun. Kids love football. They want to get better, be part of a team. That goes for me as well. I want to be part of a group and that's why I'm getting involved with Hutchie Vale."

Related topics:Edinburgh