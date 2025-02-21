He won silverware with Hearts and has now carved out a good career away from the pitch - attracting the attention of a Premier League heavyweight.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Hearts star has reportedly made a decision on becoming a director of football at a Premier League club.

David Weir is remembered at Hearts for helping the club towards glory in the 1998 Scottish Cup final against Rangers. The defender joined the club from Falkirk and spent three years in maroon before going to Everton, finishing his career at Rangers. He also featured for Scotland regularly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weir is currently technical director at Brighton, and played for David Moyes at Everton during the Scotsman’s first stint at the club. Now with Moyes back at the helm, the Toffees are undergoing major changes on and off the park, with their returning gaffer restoring them to a place of Premier League safety for now.

Goodison Park is about to be left behind by the Merseyside club who are moving into a new stadium. It’s all part of a major overhaul by new owners, The Friedkin Group. The Moyes revolution could have some new backroom figures put in place, one of which they hope will be former defender Weir who has impressed in roles at Brighton.

Everton want to hire the Scotsman, who has “been identified as a possible replacement for the director of football Kevin Thelwell, who is expected to leave in the summer as part of a major overhaul by new owners.”

However, the director of football role is not for the ex-Hearts man. It is claimed in the Mirror that Weir “is set to snub a return to the club from Brighton as technical director.” The report goes on to claim Weir “is understood to have told Brighton that he has no desire to pursue the opportunity, and wants to extend his six-year stay at the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are still close connections held for the former Jambo at Tynecastle. Back in 2021, Alex Cochrane spoke of how big a driver the ex-centre-back in his his move to the club, enjoying three successful years at Hearts before heading to Birmingham City.

He said at the time: “It feels amazing to be here, to join such a big club like Hearts. I’m privileged to join here, very happy and can’t wait to get started. I heard about Hearts’ interest quite early on. I spoke to David Weir at Brighton and he told me about the club.

“It’s the right move for me. The stature of the club is why I picked Hearts. It’s a massive club. To come to a team that’s now back in the top division and pushing with good ambitions, it’s a perfect match for me.”

Weir spoke recently of his role at Brighton and what the Seagulls do differently. He told Sky Sports: “I think it is being consistent. Not every signing works because there are a lot of different dynamics. What we do well is give people time. We can afford to be patient, some can’t. The work we did in the winter transfer window was predominantly for the future.”