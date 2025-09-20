The pair both featured prominently for Hearts at the start of their careers.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Premiership rival has confirmed that two former Hearts players will miss out on the first half of the season.

The Jambos are on a break from action this weekend amid Premier Sports Cup clashes but they have already played out one of this term’s most pulsating matches. 3-0 down at Tynecastle versus Motherwell, Derek McInnes’ side rallied to a 3-3 draw last month and could have won the game late on with a Claudio Braga strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jens Berthel Askou’s side have received plaudits for their style of play but they have not had trouble to seek on the injury front. Jordan McGhee arrived in the summer from Dundee but has been marred with fitness issues, having made 74 appearances previously in maroon.

Former Hearts duo injury update

Sam Nicholson meanwhile has had injury issues dominate his spell at Fir Park, playing 26 times since early 2024. The attacker featured 127 times for Hearts before moving to Minnesota United and it’s been confirmed both he and McGhee won’t be back until 2026. There’s no timeline either for when in the new year both could be back.

Manager Askou said ahead of his side’s trip to Aberdeen at the League Cup quarter-final stage: “Apostolos [Stamatelopoulos] is fine for Saturday. There are a few injuries and some players out. Jordan McGhee, Eseosa Sule and Sam Nicholson will be back next year at some point. Jordan’s is a new injury and required surgery. I am gutted for him.

“Paul McGinn has had a little thing; he is close but probably won’t make it for the weekend. We have a couple of players who will be with us after the international break; it’s tight, but it’s probably going to be after with Tom Sparrow and Callum Slattery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why Jordan McGhee signed for Motherwell

“Callum Hendry we’re monitoring, he’s been a little overloaded since he came. We will take a decision on when to put him in full training. We’re doing our best to get everyone back, but it’s a chance for other people to play and get minutes.”

McGhee said on joining Motherwell in the summer: "It's a long time coming. I stayed at Dundee the rest of the season and gave my all there and now to be here finally, is really exciting. The boys and our staff are really working hard and taking on board the new ideas from the gaffer. It's really intense, we're at a high tempo and we've worked on both sides of the game now - attacking and defending.

"Since I came in I've actually been taken aback by how good the quality was in training. The players, obviously having played against them, their standards are excellent. I'm a big believer in training the way you play and so far training has been outstanding. I'm just looking forward to working hard and getting on the pitch with the boys and hopefully winning many games. On and off the field, it's a club that's always growing. If I can help on the pitch that would be ideal. On a personal note, I want to improve as a football player and learn different styles and adapt my game. It's always exciting to change myself and just looking forward to getting started with it."