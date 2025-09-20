The forward has returned to his former club with minutes at Hearts limited

Kenneth Vargas has opened up on why he has opted for a loan move out of Hearts.

The Costa Rican international has returned to former side Club Sport Herediano on a short term loan deal until January after minutes in Derek McInnes’ plans started to thin out. Also in the attacking ranks at Tynecastle are Lawrence Shankland, Claudio Braga, Pierre Landry Kabore and James Wilson with Vargas unable to make inroads this season.

He has featured 84 times with 13 goals and eight assists in maroon. Speaking on why he has opted for a return home, the forward has admitted that international participation with Costa Rica was firmly on his mind amid World Cup qualifiers. The forward heads home with a difference in mentality from time at Hearts, compared to the one that he carried with him to Gorgie on his initial loan switch.

Kenneth Vargas on Hearts exit

He said: “I'm very grateful to Herediano for the opportunity they're giving me. They opened the doors very easily, and I feel like I belong here. From the moment I knew I was leaving, this was my first and only option. Management were clear from the start that they had no problem with me returning, and that gave me a lot of peace of mind.

“I'm quite motivated . I think I have a different mindset than when I left. I've already spent two years in Europe, and coming here motivates me to get into rhythm, to get into competitive rhythm. Honestly, I'm pretty motivated. I made the decision primarily to get playing time, because we're in an important phase with the national team, and I want to be in the right rhythm to be considered.

“I know almost everyone on the team, which made everything easier. I had also already spoken with the professor before coming, and that's a positive thing because he knows me and I know him.

Why Kenneth Vargas was handed five-year deal

“The team is incredibly motivated; we want to be champions again. For my part, I have nothing but words of gratitude for the fans and the institution, because they've always treated me very well, both when I was abroad and now that I'm back.”

Back in 2024, Vargas was handed a lengthy Hearts contract, which runs until 2029. Sporting director at the time, Joe Savage, said of the decision: “We’re all really pleased to be able to get this deal done and bring Kenneth in as a permanent Hearts player.

“We don’t shy away from exploring different markets to source young talent and value for money, and Kenneth certainly ticks both those boxes. I’d like to thank Eduardo Pedemonte and Avid Sports for their help in getting this deal done and also the club for once again backing us and investing in the first team squad.”

Head coach at the time, Steven Naismith, said: “It’s important to remember that the initial loan move was Kenneth’s first away from Costa Rica and from his family. So for him to settle as well as he has, and put in the performances that he has, is impressive, and I think we’ll see even more from him as he and the team continues to progress.”