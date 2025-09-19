Hearts have entered into a new agreement which will see potential for more loan transfers

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts have confirmed a new cooperation agreement- and more stars could follow a Jambos prospect to League One.

With deals already struck with Championship side St Johnstone and Spartans in League Two, the Tynecastle side have tied up similar terms with Montrose in the third division. Callum Sandilands is already at Links Park on a permanent loan and now attacking midfielder Gus Stevenson moves as part of the new agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Forrester has joined St Johnstone while Kenzi Nair moved across the city to Ainslie Park with Spartans, in the first cooperation deal agreed. ‘B’ team boss Angus Beith reckons it’s a great deal for Hearts and Stevenson.

Hearts talent moves out on loan

He said: “It’s brilliant news. I think Gus has been a real shining light for us this season. A real consistent performer. I think that's shown with his recent Scotland call-up. He's ready for that next step now and I think it's brilliant for him to get that exposure to men's football in the KDM Evolution Trophy games that we've had.

“The next step, and it's a wee bit different to being in your own environment, is going out on loan to a men's team in the SPFL. So, it’s brilliant for Gus to get that exposure and that experience.”

Beith previously said on the benefits of cooperation loans: “The system as a whole is an excellent approach that offers invaluable opportunities to our young players at a crucial stage in their development. The system is more flexible than the traditional loan structure and is something that is already in operation across Europe, to great success. It aligns with the club’s strategy, which centres around recruiting, developing and supporting talented, young players, with the ultimate goal of producing players who are capable of excelling at the highest level.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why Hearts prospect has joined Montrose

A Hearts statement reads: “Heart of Midlothian can confirm it has entered into a cooperation agreement with Montrose. The new Scottish FA initiative has already seen the Jambos partner up with Championship St Johnstone and League Two Spartans, and now a deal has been reached with the Links Park side, which will see Gus Stevenson join the Gable Endies on a cooperation loan. The attacking midfielder has been a regular in Angus Beith’s B Team for the past two seasons and is now ready for a new challenge as he departs to join Stewart Petrie’s side.”

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie said: “This is an exciting new initiative, and we are delighted to be getting involved and working with Hearts for the rest of this season. We are already benefiting from having Callum Sandilands as a permanent loan and we now look forward to welcoming Gus Stevenson as our first cooperation loan. Gus is an 18-year-old midfielder who is highly thought of at Tynecastle, having already played over 20 games in the Lowland League for Hearts B team.”

The League One club have already hinted more could follow Stevenson. They add: “Montrose FC and Premiership side Heart of Midlothian have signed up to the SPFL’s new Cooperation Loan Agreement framework, with Gus Stevenson joining the Angus club as the first loanee, with a potential for up to two more of the Jambo’s U21 talented Scottish youngsters to follow.”