The former star featured for Hearts, Rangers, Everton and Scotland amongst others in his playing career.

Steven Naismith has talked over what could come next after his job at Hearts.

The former player put together an impressive playing career with the likes of Rangers, Everton and the Scottish national team before hanging up his boots after a promising spell at Hearts. He moved into coaching at Tynecastle before becoming interim boss after Robbie Neilson’s exit in 2023.

Naismith soon took the reigns permanently and guided the club to third place last season, but a poor start to this campaign had him sacked early on in the season. Since then, the former forward has been involved in media work.

That doesn’t mean the coaching bug has gone away though. Reflecting on his time as a coach at Hearts with the in-house media team at Everton, Naismith says he’s still keen for another crack at management as he candidly said the added pressure of building on success wasn’t achieved.

He said: “Since leaving Hearts I have had a bit of time on my hands. Nice to get down and familiarise myself with the surroundings again (at Everton). Overall, very much of it is the same which is a nice thing. When I retired I took the decision to go straight into coaching rather having a break.

“That was always my intention. Very quickly I understood I wanted to be a manager. Got involved with the national team which was brilliant and very quickly I thought I felt ready. I wanted the opportunity and being at a club like Hearts, big club in Scotland, that opportunity came and it’s one you probably can’t turn down.

“I had to understand the demand and a few of the clubs I played for, Rangers, Everton especially, Hearts, there is that demand internally. I liked that. Our first season was really successful which was pleasing but with success comes extra pressure and unfortunately we didn’t live up to that this season.”

Desire to get back in

On returning to management, Naismith added: “It doesn’t put me off at all. I loved it. When I retired and became a coach, it’s good your still involved. I found coaching a good bit away from playing. Becoming the manager, that’s the closest I have felt, that matchday, the pressure being on you, need to deliver, I thrived on that. I enjoyed that.

“The one thing short term it has given me a chance to take a break. It’s all consuming and I have managed to enjoy some time with the family.”