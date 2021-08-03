Former Hearts favourite Arnaud Djoum in transfer back to Europe

Arnaud Djoum has made a move to Cyprus. Picture: SNS

The 32-year-old has joined Cypriot side Apollon Limassol, signing a two-year deal.

Djoum revealed he had offers from Asia and elsewhere in Europe but opted for a move to one of the country’s biggest sides.

"I am very happy to be a member of Apollon Limassol,” he said.

“This is a great Cypriot team with leading goals and my return to Europe is an important challenge for me after two years. Apollon is the best choice for me.

“I hope that with my experience and quality I will help the club achieve its goals and all together bring titles to Limassol.”

Djoum was a fans’ favourite at Hearts during his four-year stay where he made 133 appearances, scoring 16 goals.

During his time at Tynecastle he won a call-up to the Cameroon national team and helped The Indomitable Lions win the Africa Cup of Nations in 2017.

