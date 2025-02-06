Hearts have posted their tribute to the goalkeeper who also featured for the likes of Hibs and Newcastle United.

Hearts have lead the tributes to club legend Gordon Marshall after his passing at the age of 85.

The former goalkeeper started his career at Tynecastle and would go on to play a key role in one of the best decades in club history. He made his debut aged only 17 in 1956 and had replaced Wilson Brown as the regular number one within a year. He collected five major medals in seven years while in maroon.

Marshall missed just a few matches in the 1957–58 league-winning campaign and a sole game in the 1959–60 season as a league and League Cup double was clinched by Hearts. A move to Newcastle United then beckoned where he would stay for five years before a switch to Nottingham Forest.

1969 sparked his return to Scottish football and Edinburgh, only this time at rivals Hibs. He spent two years at Easter Road before moving to Aberdeen and then finishing his career with a lengthy stint at Arbroath. His son, also called Gordon Marshall, went on to play for the likes of Falkirk, Celtic, Kilmarnock, Motherwell and others.

It is Hearts where Marshall Snr enjoyed his finest footballing achievements as a player and the club paid tribute in a statement. It reads: “The club is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former goalkeeper Gordon Marshall.

“Making 267 competitive appearances between 1956-63, Gordon inspired the Jambos to 2 league titles and 3 League Cups. Our thoughts are with Gordon's family and friends at this time.”

The Foundation of Hearts tweeted: “We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former Hearts goalkeeper Gordon Marshall. Our thoughts are with Gordon's family and friends at this time.”

Hibs have also passed on their condolences: “Hibernian FC was saddened to learn last night of the passing of former goalkeeper Gordon Marshall. Rest in peace, Gordon.”