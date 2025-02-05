Where are they now - The last Hearts side to face St Mirren in the Scottish Cup

The two sides have already met twice this season as Hearts fell to a 2-1 defeat at The SMISA Stadium in September before exacting revenge in some style as Kenneth Vargas, Daniel Oyegoke, James Wilson and Blair Spittal all found the in a 4-0 home win just a month later.

Although the two clubs have faced each other routinely in league fixtures in recent years, the same can not be said of cup competitions and you have to go back to March 2012 to find their last Scottish Cup tie. After scrapping to a 2-2 draw on home soil, Hearts progressed into the semi-final with a 2-0 replay win thanks to goals from Jamie Hamill and Rudi Skacel before going on to lift the cup with a 5-1 win over Edinburgh rivals Hibs.