Where are they now - The last Hearts side to face St Mirren in the Scottish Cup

By Mark Carruthers
Published 5th Feb 2025, 19:30 BST

There are some legendary players in the last Hearts side to face St Mirren in a Scottish Cup tie.

Hearts will hope to continue a remarkable upturn in form when they face Premiership rivals St Mirren in a Scottish Cup fifth round tie on Monday night.

The two sides have already met twice this season as Hearts fell to a 2-1 defeat at The SMISA Stadium in September before exacting revenge in some style as Kenneth Vargas, Daniel Oyegoke, James Wilson and Blair Spittal all found the in a 4-0 home win just a month later.

Although the two clubs have faced each other routinely in league fixtures in recent years, the same can not be said of cup competitions and you have to go back to March 2012 to find their last Scottish Cup tie. After scrapping to a 2-2 draw on home soil, Hearts progressed into the semi-final with a 2-0 replay win thanks to goals from Jamie Hamill and Rudi Skacel before going on to lift the cup with a 5-1 win over Edinburgh rivals Hibs.

But what happened to the men that helped Hearts see of St Mirren in their last cup meeting almost 13 years ago?

The goalkeeper left Hearts in the summer of 2014 to join Falkirk and has spent time with the likes of Kilmarnock, Alloa Athletic and Raith Rovers. MacDonald is now back at Hearts and has featured for their B team throughout the current season.

1. Jamie MacDonald

The goalkeeper left Hearts in the summer of 2014 to join Falkirk and has spent time with the likes of Kilmarnock, Alloa Athletic and Raith Rovers. MacDonald is now back at Hearts and has featured for their B team throughout the current season. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
The Australian international left Tynecastle in 2013 and has spent time playing in China, Kuwait and his home country since then. Now a member of the Livingston that battling for promotion in the Championship.

2. Ryan McGowan

The Australian international left Tynecastle in 2013 and has spent time playing in China, Kuwait and his home country since then. Now a member of the Livingston that battling for promotion in the Championship. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Photo Sales
The man that lifted the Scottish Cup following the final win against Hibs, Zaliukas spent time with Leeds, Rangers and Zalgiris after leaving Tynecastle in 2013. Zaliukas was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease and passed away at the age of just 36 in October 2020.

3. Marius Zaliukas

The man that lifted the Scottish Cup following the final win against Hibs, Zaliukas spent time with Leeds, Rangers and Zalgiris after leaving Tynecastle in 2013. Zaliukas was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease and passed away at the age of just 36 in October 2020. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Photo Sales
Left Hearts in 2013 after three seasons with the club to join EFL League One outfit Coventry City, where he featured regularly. Ended his career with St Mirren in 2017. He is now back at Tynecastle after being appointed the Jambos Academy Manager in July 2023.

4. Andy Webster

Left Hearts in 2013 after three seasons with the club to join EFL League One outfit Coventry City, where he featured regularly. Ended his career with St Mirren in 2017. He is now back at Tynecastle after being appointed the Jambos Academy Manager in July 2023. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:St MirrenScottish Cup
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice