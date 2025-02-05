Where are they now - The last Hearts side to face St Mirren in the Scottish Cup

The two sides have already met twice this season as Hearts fell to a 2-1 defeat at The SMISA Stadium in September before exacting revenge in some style as Kenneth Vargas, Daniel Oyegoke, James Wilson and Blair Spittal all found the in a 4-0 home win just a month later.
Although the two clubs have faced each other routinely in league fixtures in recent years, the same can not be said of cup competitions and you have to go back to March 2012 to find their last Scottish Cup tie. After scrapping to a 2-2 draw on home soil, Hearts progressed into the semi-final with a 2-0 replay win thanks to goals from Jamie Hamill and Rudi Skacel before going on to lift the cup with a 5-1 win over Edinburgh rivals Hibs.
But what happened to the men that helped Hearts see of St Mirren in their last cup meeting almost 13 years ago?
1. Jamie MacDonald
The goalkeeper left Hearts in the summer of 2014 to join Falkirk and has spent time with the likes of Kilmarnock, Alloa Athletic and Raith Rovers. MacDonald is now back at Hearts and has featured for their B team throughout the current season. | SNS Group
2. Ryan McGowan
The Australian international left Tynecastle in 2013 and has spent time playing in China, Kuwait and his home country since then. Now a member of the Livingston that battling for promotion in the Championship. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602
3. Marius Zaliukas
The man that lifted the Scottish Cup following the final win against Hibs, Zaliukas spent time with Leeds, Rangers and Zalgiris after leaving Tynecastle in 2013. Zaliukas was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease and passed away at the age of just 36 in October 2020. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602
4. Andy Webster
Left Hearts in 2013 after three seasons with the club to join EFL League One outfit Coventry City, where he featured regularly. Ended his career with St Mirren in 2017. He is now back at Tynecastle after being appointed the Jambos Academy Manager in July 2023. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602