Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One Hearts player caught the eye of his former manager in Saturday’s win against Premiership rivals Kilmarnock.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recent run of form that has led to Hearts moving out of the relegation play-off spot has been largely achieved with out the services of key striker Lawrence Shankland.

Although the the current PFA Scotland Player of the Year made a welcome return from injury as a substitute in Saturday’s win against Kilmarnock, Shankland has not started a Premiership fixture since the 2-1 defeat against Edinburgh rivals Hibs on Boxing Day. Since that loss, Neil Critchley’s side are unbeaten in five league fixtures and progressed into the fifth round of the Scottish Cup with a 4-1 win at Highland League leaders Brechin City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

January signing Elton Kabangu and promising young forward James Wilson have carried the weight of the Hearts attacking threat in recent weeks and both impressed during Saturday’s home win against Kilmarnock, with the former opening the scoring and netting his third goal in as many games. But it was academy product Wilson that caught the attention of former Hearts boss Steven Naismith as he hailed the 17-year-old as ‘a great talent’ that is now ‘comfortable’ within the first-team setup at Tynecastle.

He told BBC Sportscene: “From working with him, I know he’s definitely got a football knowledge and IQ beyond his years. It’s not so much the flashy stuff of getting in the box, chances and goals. Here he gets fortunate with the assist I think but his overall play and his intelligence is really good. Del (Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes) probably has an argument to say there is a foul and he’s probably offside but James is on to it and the link-up between the two forwards has been really good. I think Jorge Grant’s pass is meant, I’ll say that, but then his all-round play, when he’s in the final third, he wants to be in and around the box for chances and goals.

“Such an intelligent player for somebody so young. In the final third, he has good movement, he sniffs the opportunity and is happy to go with both feet. He is starting to feel comfortable in this. Great talent, brilliant to work with, very enthusiastic and he’s now getting comfortable in that first-team environment.”

Despite Shankland’s return to contention, Wilson will hope to retain his place when Hearts visit Dundee on Saturday afternoon.