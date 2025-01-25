Elton Kabangu again took centre stage as Hearts secured a victory over Kilmarnock which as narrow as it was vital. After the carnage of Storm Eowyn, this was the chaos brought by Storm Elton. The Belgian striker now has three goals in three appearances since arriving in Edinburgh on loan from Union Saint-Gilloise and looks very much the attacking threat Hearts need.

Kabangu’s movement, running and close control were too much for Kilmarnock throughout the afternoon. After two goals in last week’s Scottish Cup win at Brechin City, he opened the scoring early in this affiar. Bobby Wales brought the Ayrshire side level after half-time with a fine finish. Jamie McCart’s header ensured a goal each for both of Hearts’ home debutants before Jorge Grant put those in maroon 3-1 ahead. Fraser Murray reduced the deficit to 3-2, ensuring a tense ending to the game.

The win ends a quite dreadful run of results for Hearts against Kilmarnock at Tynecastle. Since losing 4-0 at the Gorgie venue in 2016, the Rugby Park side had suffered only one defeat in 11 subsequent visits there prior to kick-off. They played their part in an open affair but their hosts fought harder for three points to finally climb out of the Premiership’s relegation zone and up to ninth position.

Recent Hearts signings Michael Steinwender and Sander Kartum were deemed not ready for this fixture after only touching down in Edinburgh earlier in the week. Kilmarnock arrived with a weakened team due to a multitude of injuries and gave a debut to Liverpool loanee Calvin Ramsay. They would have been encouraged by their record in this part of the world.

They were up against it early on in this one as Hearts took a seventh-minute lead. James Wilson won a duel with Robbie Deas high on the hosts’ left flank and crossed towards Grant. The midfielder’s volley at goal was wayward but Wilson reacted quickest to cushion the loose ball into Kabangu’s path. He completed a straightforward finish from a few yards out.

Hearts then lost Craig Halkett to injury as Lewis Neilson entered the fray for his first appearance in maroon in almost two years. They were grateful for goalkeeper Craig Gordon’s reactions to repel Wales’ 17th-minute header, but first-half play was frequently halted for niggly fouls and finding proper rhythm became difficult for both teams. McCart’s header from Blair Spittal’s cross would have added a second goal for Hearts but for an offside flag.

Kilmarnock’s equaliser came five minutes into the second period and was another demonstration of instinctive finishing. Marley Watkins found space for a looping cross from the right, and Wales met if first-time with a driven low shot which beat Gordon. If that deflated the atmosphere around Tynecastle, it was only momentary. Hearts restored their advantage seven minutes later and this time McCart wasn’t to be denied. He met James Penrice’s inswinging corner flush on the forehead and the ball flew past Kieran O’Hara into the net.

The third Hearts goal put the result beyond doubt. Again, Kabangu was involved. His run and pass allowed Spittal to cross as Grant slid in to challenge Deas. The ball spun high into the air and O’Hara came to collect what seemed a straightforward catch. However, after getting to his feet and barely jumping, Grant managed to head the ball before the keeper could grasp it and it bounced into the unguarded goal.

Kilmarnock wasted no time reducing the 3-1 scoreline to 3-2 as play frantically raged on. Substitute Danny Armstrong’s run and cross from the right saw Murray beat Adam Forrester at the back post for a downward header which bounced underneath Gordon’s jump and into the Hearts net. That restored a touch of nervousness inside the stadium. Kabangu’s delightful through pass sent substitute Musa Drammeh in behind the visiting defence for a shot which clipped the outside of the post on 77 minutes.

The game remained open as Gordon stopped Armstrong’s deflected free-kick at his near post. Then he produced a stunning one-handed save to deny David Watson. The youngster’s low effort from 20 yards was destined for the bottom corner of the net until Gordon belied his 42 years with a sprightly downward dive down to push the ball for a corner.

That save was a defining moment as the home team held on for a vital win. Here are the Hearts player ratings from Tynecastle:

GK: Craig Gordon 7/10 Saved Wales' first-half header. Will be disappointed conceding twice, but pulled out a top-drawer save to deny Watson and preserve the win late on.

RB: Adam Forrester 6/10 Won a fair numer of challenges but caught beneath the ball at Kilmarnock's second goal.

RCB: Craig Halkett 3/10 Only played the first 11 minutes before going off injured.