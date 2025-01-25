Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Head coach Neil Critchley spoke after the 3-2 win over Kilmarnock

Hearts are preparing to sell Daniel Oyegoke after receiving a transfer bid for the English defender. Head coach Neil Critchley said after Saturday’s 3-2 win over Kilmarnock that a deal is close, although he would not confirm the name of the pursuing club. It is understood to be an Italian side.

“We’ve had a bid from another club so they’re negotiating. It’s close to being finalised but not completed so we’ll see in the next 24 to 48 hours. It’s definitely south of Gretna,” smiled Critchley. Oyegoke only joined Hearts last summer on a three-year contract from Brentford but has been in and out of the team. The offer is one the club feel matches their valuation of the 22-year-old Englishman.

Saturday’s victory was hard-earned from Hearts’ perspective as goals from home debutants Elton Kabangu and Jamie McCart preceded Jorge Grant’s header which ultimately decided the game. Bobby Wales brought Kilmarnock level at 1-1 and Fraser Murray reduced the 3-1 deficit to 3-2, but the home side held on for a huge win. They climb from 11th to ninth in the Premiership table after finally moving out of the relegation zone.

However, the hosts lost Craig Halkett to a suspected hamstring injury early in the match. He will be assessed over the weekend to determine the full extent of the problem. “That was a blow,” admitted Critchley. “But it also created an opportunity for someone else and I thought Lewis Neilson went on and did well.”

Recent Hearts signings Michael Steinwender and Sander Kartum did not feature in the game having only recently arrived in Edinburgh. They finished their seasons in Sweden and Norway respectively late last year, and Critchley will give them time to work on sharpness before introducing them in the Premiership.

He was pleased with a win which propels his team out of the relegation zone. “I don’t look at the league. I will at some point,” said the Englishman. “I know it’s very tight and we concentrate on what we need to do to win games. I didn’t think we were great today. We’ve played better recently and when we lost here to Kilmarnock

“We scored three goals, conceded two poor goals which has been unlike us in recent games. That was like us six weeks ago so that’s something to keep working on. We couldn’t finish the game off before the end and at 3-2 they could put the ball in the box and cause chaos. Other than Craig Gordon’s save [from David Watson] we show a bit more assurance in seeing those results out.”