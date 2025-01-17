Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Jambos’ gaffer says he can tell supporters are already excited by the forward who netted twice in their Scottish Cup win over Brechin City.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Critchley praised the impact of Hearts loanee Elton Kabangu after the striker’s two goals helped Hearts reach the Scottish Cup fifth round. A 4-1 win at Brechin City included a double plus an assist for Kabangu, who looked a handful after arriving on loan from Union Saint-Gilloise.

Scott Bright’s 25-yard goal gave Highland League Brechin a shock lead against Premiership opposition before Yan Dhanda’s stunning equaliser. Kenneth Vargas scored a tap-in early in the second half from Kabangu’s cross, and the Belgian then produced two instinctive finishes of his own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important he got 90 minutes because he’s not had a lot of minutes this season,” said Critchley, the Hearts head coach. “Elton showed what he’s about. He’s a finisher around the goal and inside the penalty area. He will bring energy and plenty of enthusiasm and endeavour at the top end of the pitch.

“He’s hard to handle for 90 minutes. He’s got good balance between speed and endurance so he can keep running for long periods and that means it’s hard for defenders to keep him quiet. I’m sure the fans are excited by what they’ve seen of him tonight. And coming on against Aberdeen last week, I thought he made a difference.

“The start for him has been positive. But he’s not played a lot of football for a period and it will take him time to adapt to the style of play and his new team-mates. Even this week we’ve been showing him different things about how we defend, it’s different from his last club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And where the runs and what we want him to do in attack. He has a lot to think about and we don’t want to overload him. We want him to relax into our environment and hopefully he will flourish.”

On the game itself, Critchley, admitted Bright’s opening goal made him wonder if a shock might be on the cards. “When he scores that worldie of a goal, you start to think, here we go. But a good goal from Yan, a really good goal. Two quality goals, I have to say, in the first half. Settled us down and then we took control of the game in the second half and played better football and scored some good goals. Nice for Elton, obviously, to get two good goals. And we're into the next round, which is our aim before the game tonight.

“The first goal was a good goal at a good time, just before half-time. That settled us down a little bit. We said about playing more football and we'd control more of the game and we pushed them back. You could see at the end of the first half, the last 10 minutes, we started to control the game and push them back. If we made more passes, we'd make them run a bit more and therefore more gaps would appear. Then it was about the final bit, the end product, the crosses, the final bit near the goal and making sure we protected our attacks and stopped them from counter-attacking, which we did really well, counter-press really well. We scored some good goals and deservedly won the game in the end.”

Asked what he thought went wrong in a first half where Hearts lacked cohesion, Critchley said: “Not a lot, no - other than the lad scoring an absolute worldie from 25 yards. We started the game brightly, we were on the front foot. We had the ball near the goal. I think they had one chance, putting that past the near post. It's always going to be difficult for 20-25 minutes. They're full of energy, they come out flying out of traps and they can go for it and they certainly did. I think it was this round last year when we took an injury-time goal to win at Spartans. They're not easy games, these. It's not what went wrong, it was just that's sometimes how the game goes and you have to deal with those moments. Thankfully, we did.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Costa Rican full-back Gerald Taylor made his return from a knee injury as a late Hearts substitute. Critchley is keen to have him back. “It's good. I've seen him play at the start of the season and I know he did very well against Rangers. He's been out for a long time, but he's a good boy. I really like him. He’s happy, enthusiastic every day, smiling and he's worked hard to get back in this position. It was a nice moment for him. We've got Dan [Oyegoke] and Adam [Forrester] there as well, so he's got some competition.”