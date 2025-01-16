Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hibs and Hearts both face lower-league opposition this weekend.

The Scottish Cup fourth round gets underway this weekend as Hibs and Hearts both look to progress to the last 16.

All 12 Scottish Premiership teams enter at this stage, with both Edinburgh outfits drawing lower-league opposition for their opening game. Hibs are at home to West of Scotland Football League leaders Clydebank, who came through the preliminary rounds and have already won four times in this competition.

Hearts, meanwhile, were drawn away from home at Highland Football League frontrunners Brechin City - an 88-mile trip north to Glebe Park for those travelling. Both they and Hibs will hope a cup run can add extra spice to their season, although this round is purely about avoiding embarrassment.

All 16 fourth round fixtures will be played between Friday and Monday evening, with the majority pencilled in for the weekend. And ahead of this all-important first round for Hibs and Hearts, the Edinburgh Evening News has all the key details on the upcoming fifth round draw.

When is the Scottish Cup fifth round draw?

The fifth round draw for the Scottish Cup will take place on Monday, January 20. Last-16 fixtures will be picked at random immediately after the final fourth round fixture - a potentially fiery Dundee derby.

The draw will be conducted live from the Scots Foam Stadium after full-time on Monday, with the expectation being it will get going around 9.50pm. That could be a little later, however, if Dundee vs Dundee United goes beyond 90 minutes.

Is the Scottish Cup fifth round draw on TV?

Yes it is. Monday’s meeting between Dundee and Dundee United is being shown live on Premier Sports 1, with the draw to follow straight on from that following full-time.

Subscribers can watch the Dundee derby, followed by the draw, live on TV or online. Alternatively, Premier will also live stream the draw for free on their X account.

Who is in the hat for the fifth round draw?

With no fourth round fixtures having been played at the time of writing, 32 teams still have a chance of being in the draw on Monday evening. That includes all 12 Scottish Premiership teams and 20 more from the lower leagues.

At least three top-flight teams will not be involved come Monday evening, with Dundee and Dundee United, Celtic and Kilmarnock and Motherwell and St Johnstone all going head to head. There will also certainly be some lower-league outfits in the hat, while Old Firm giants Celtic and Rangers will both expect to go through.

Hibs and Hearts will also be widely expected to progress, given they are both facing lower-league opposition. Although nothing can be guaranteed in cup competition.

The fixtures for the fourth round are as follows:

Brechin City vs Hearts

Broxburn Athletic vs Ayr United

Celtic vs Kilmarnock

Cove Rangers vs Forfar Athletic

Dumbarton vs Airdrieonians

Dundee vs Dundee United

Dunfermline Athletic vs Stenhousemuir

Elgin City vs Aberdeen

Falkirk vs Raith Rovers

Hamilton Accies vs Musselburgh Athletic

Hibernian vs Clydebank

Queen of the South vs St Mirren

Queen's Park vs Montrose

Rangers vs Fraserburgh

Ross County vs Livingston

St Johnstone vs Motherwell