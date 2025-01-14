Former Hearts and Celtic stars identify transfer issue for 'ludacrious' Hibs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With the January transfer window now approaching its midway point, Hibs are yet to add to their squad despite being linked with a number of potential signings.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs have been told exactly where they must strengthen their squad during the final fortnight of the January transfer window if they want to make an unlikely late dash for the European places.

Saturday’s 3-1 home win against Motherwell ensured David Gray’s side extended their unbeaten run to seven games and now possess a record only bettered by runaway Premiership leaders Celtic over the same period of time. That is all a far cry from the scenes witnessed at Dens Park in November when goals from Dundee quartet Jordan McGhee, Juan Portales, Sebastian Palmer-Houlden and Curtis Main condemned Hibs to a 4-1 defeat and heightened relegation fears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, since that dark day, Gray’s men have fallen to just one defeat in ten games and that came with a 3-0 reverse at Celtic. Wins against the likes of Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Edinburgh rivals Hearts have taken Hibs into sixth place in the table and they now lie just six points adrift of fourth placed Aberdeen. With the January transfer window now approaching its midway point, Hibs are yet to add to their squad despite being linked with a number of potential signings. Former Hearts midfielder Michael Stewart described the turnaround in fortunes at Easter Road as ‘ludicrious’ - but warned Hibs must boost their defensive ranks if they are to continue building momentum throughout the remainder of the season.

He told the Scottish Football Social Club: “The big thing for Hibs now is confidence is high, riding the crest of a wave but this month is important. They need to recruit well and hopefully Kieron Bowie will be back before the season is finished, which would be a massive plus for them. But they still need to get the defence and the goalkeeper sorted if they are going to really, and I mean really, make a fist of going to challenge for European spots. It’s ludicrous to think that after that Dundee game, we’d be sitting here, roughly ten games later, and saying Hibs will be in the top six.

“What they have done now is put themselves in a position where they can actually recruit well, rather than desperately because six weeks ago, it would have been a desperation window. But now, they’ve bought themselves a bit of time and perhaps they’ve bought themselves an aspirations of we might be able to get player X that we didn’t think we could get six weeks ago. They’ve put themselves in the position where you can say to somebody we are moving forward, we are progressing, we are going to challenge for Europe. You can sell things a little bit better.”

Celtic legend Johan Mjallby, who became a three-time Premiership champion during his time with the Hoops, admitted he had been impressed with the form of forward duo Martin Boyle and Dwight Gayle - but warned Hibs strengthening at the other end of the pitch should be their aim over the next two weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “They are not out of it and if they had a poor run in the next three or four games, they are going to be in problems again. But it’s great to see them back and they are unbeaten in seven, five wins and two draws. Martin Boyle is scoring goals again, Dwight Gayle is there and he likes scoring goals. He’s got ability even if he’s getting on a bit. I agree, they need to try and have a good transfer window to steady the ship and really be strong defensively.”