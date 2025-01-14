Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The pair have both dug each other out and there’s been further communication away from the screens.

A Hibs favourite has shared communication with current star Elie Youan after some social media digs towards the end of 2024.

The French star has hit improved form for David Gray’s side who are on a run of one defeat in 10, beating Motherwell 3-1 at the weekend in the Premiership. Youan responded to criticism from Bartley after collecting the man of the match award in Hibs' 3-3 draw with Aberdeen in late November.

Working on Premier Sports' live coverage of a 4-1 Dundee win against his ex-club days prior, Bartley slammed Youan's reaction to teammate Jordan Obita being shown a red card, performing a series of keepy-ups. Actions were slated as 'embarrassing' and 'not unacceptable', with the attacker’s willingness to dig in and fight for his team also scrutinised.

After helping Hibs secure what has turned out to be a crucial point, Youan posted an image of himself on social media with his man of the match award on and tagged one of the club’s 2016 Scottish Cup-winners alongside the caption: "It's not acceptable @bartley06, MOTM.”

Screenshotting Youan's Instagram story, Bartley responded: "Good morning Elie. Well done on your MoTM. I'm guessing you've tagged me as we both now have iconic pictures after winning 'honours' at Hibs? Your caption is perfect!! Here's a few of the current unacceptable things for you my friend! We've (got) 9 points from a possible 42. We're currently 9 points off the top 6. We've won one game out of 14 in the league.

"Not only do we sit bottom of the league we have also won less games than San Marino this season! To have the audacity to post this when we're literally last and not even won the game is quite something. Hopefully we kick on and move to a more respectable position asap. All the best and well done again buddy.”

Now with Hibs pushing for the top six and Europe, Bartley was asked about the back and forth on Open Goal. He says that he has reached out to Youan, with the only thing that really matters is talking being done on the pitch. He said: “It's one of those things. People then started saying or thinking it was personal.

“It wasn't personal, it could have been anyone. It could have been Andy (Halliday). You know, I see Andy all the time, but if he was doing that, I'd be like, that's not right. The team's struggling at that point. Bizarre is exactly the right word. And yeah, it shouldn't happen.

“You talk about social media. You've got Jimmy from the local chippy saying, ‘oh, there's nothing wrong with it.’ But then you've got John McGinn, for example, Premier League captain saying, ‘no, that can't happen.’ I woke up, my phone was buzzing. I just woke up, what the hell's going on here? And he had tagged me.

“He tagged me after the Hearts game as well. Very short communication (between him and Youan). I just said to him, it wasn't anything personal, etc. Then he ended up tagging me about five weeks later when he had his shirt on a pole after the Hearts game. So I don't think I'm on his Christmas list. I don't mind. I don't mind it at all. Just go and do what you need to do on the pitch.”