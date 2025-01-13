Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Our Hibs correspondent answers fan queries as punters ID key recruitment needs

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Hibs look to navigate a first transfer window under the guidance of a new recruitment guru put in post by billionaire investor Bill Foley as part of his Black Knight group’s grand plan for the Easter Road club, there are as many questions as answers relating to how it will all work. To be blunt, the events of the coming weeks should tell us plenty about whether the Bournemouth owner’s ability to deliver he sort of expert assistance needed to turn the recent revival into a sustained charge towards the European places.

There will be plenty of regular updates/options/potential incomings between now and close of play on a window that doesn’t always deliver on its promises. But we asked for your questions on social media. Let’s dive right in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mikey @mickjstew: SDG has worked wonders with a very limited squad. A number 10 is critical. Other teams around us are strengthening, what’s the latest?? 1mil bid reported for McGowan, can we see even a fraction that money being spent to boost our hopes of European football?

A value-for-money question there from Mikey, who wraps a few different subjects into one. Especially interesting is the observation that other teams are strengthening; standing still is NOT an option for Hibs, despite a busy summer of recruitment.

Rather than focusing on a specific position, Hibs are looking for one or two “X Factor” players who can elevate them. Guys who, by all logical laws of football finance, shouldn’t be available to play for this club in this league. Think Myziane Maolida, without needing four weeks to get match fit.

Maolida was a hit - once he got up to match fitness - after arriving last January. | Getty Images

Gray likes Josh Campbell in the No. 10 position because, to be blunt, the guy manages to play in three different roles at once, his athleticism meaning he’s capable of switching between defensive midfield to a threat in the opposition box in the blink of an eye. Rudi Molotnikov has just been handed a new long-term contract, and Junior Hoilett brings a lot of subtlety to the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, yeah, who wouldn’t want a playmaker with the touch of Denis Bergkamp, the technique of Roberto Baggio and the vision of Michel Platini? The Gordon family have demonstrated that they’ll spend decent money, too, for the right talent. But loans are more common in January.

Ryan Smillie @RyanSmillie5: Not sure if you can answer this question, but will Garvan Stewart look to sign from the UK and Ireland, or will he take a bit of an approach which we’ve seen Aberdeen do and look abroad? Does there look like there will be any approach for pre contract players?

The new head of recruitment at Hibs, formerly head of recruitment analysis at Bournemouth, takes a worldwide view when it comes to scouting. His work with the Premier League club was all about finding talent wherever it was.

Very good at spotting talent in the lower tiers of the English game, the Black Knights talent ID guru also has a track record of finding gems all over Europe. Pre-contracts definitely an option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calum Trotter @HibernianHogs: Shouldn’t SDG be keeping everyone who has been part of the turn around?

Great point, Calum. Hibs are really only looking to offload the real fringe players during this window – guys who have very limited prospects of getting game time. Unless, of course, there’s money on the table.

Warren Marshall via Facebook: Elche have the most creative player, in la Liga 2, Nicolas (Nico) Fernandez. Is a creative midfielder the biggest missing link in this Hibs team?

It’s hard to judge at the moment, with Joe Newell out injured, although Dylan Levitt played very well on Saturday. And Nectar Triantis continues to improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Again, it’s going to come down to availability and get-ability. If Garvan Stewart turns up with the next Sergio Busquets, yeah, Hibs would probably take a look!

Leon Rousseau @LeonRousseau10: I think with Joe Newell picking up an injury we will look to add to the midfield. What’s your opinion on that?

Similar to Warren’s question – but worth exploring further. In terms of genuine competition for places, central midfield is probably the weakest area of the squad at the moment.

Hyeokkyu Kwon has been given several chances to impress. Nathan Moriah-Welsh clearly isn’t in the picture. Luke Amos isn’t featuring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That leaves Triantis, Levitt and – when fit – Newell competing for two places. Another contender in there would help. If it’s the right type with real quality.

Callum @hfccallum: When will we see signings come through?

Saved the best for last. The transfer window closes a bit later this year, at 11 pm on Monday, February 3. Does that answer your question?

Joking aside, there are a lot of moving parts involved in virtually every loan agreement, free agent signing, pre-contract deal or straight-up cash-for-player purchase. Players can go from being off limits to available in the blink of an agent’s eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The one guarantee is that there will be lots and lots of rumours. Hunners of them.

We’ll do our best to separate the facts from fiction. Bring you insight and analysis on all/any new arrivals. And keep hoping that the Black Knights, with the backing of the Gordon family, deliver genuine game changers.