Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The pundit was impressed with Hibs performance in their 3-3 draw with Rangers at the weekend.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Hearts midfielder Michael Stewart believes Hibs’ dramatic comeback in Sunday’s 3-3 draw with Rangers is a clear sign of the progress made by David Gray’s side in recent weeks.

The visitors appeared to be laying the foundations for a comfortable win at Easter Road when in-form striker Hamza Igamane put them in control by scoring twice in the opening 20 minutes. However, Hibs roared back into the game as Martin Boyle got them back on level-terms by scoring either side of half-time. Philippe Clement’s side hit back once again as Igamane completed his hat-trick with quarter of an hour remaining - but Hibs would not be denied and they claimed a share of the points when Rocky Bushiri grabbed an equaliser seven minutes from time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sides had opportunities to snatch all three points inside the closing stages but were unable to find a winner in a game Stewart described as ‘incredibly enjoyable’.

Speaking on The Scottish Football Social Club, the former Hearts man said: “It was outstanding from Hibs to come back because as Alan said, it just looked like Rangers were going to blow them away. It looked like they’d picked up from where they left off at Ibrox against Celtic and six weeks ago, if that had happened, I don’t see how Hibs come back from that. How they’ve transformed themselves and it’s quite appropriate it was the 3-3 game against Aberdeen where things really turned around and I think that 3-3 game against Rangers really epitomised everything they have now shown in that last six or seven weeks. Outstanding from Rangers at the outset, incredible from Hibs to be able to come back and just an incredibly enjoyable game of football to watch between two good sides - but I think it highlights the weaknesses and strengths of both sides as well.”

Hibs are looking to strengthen their squad during the January transfer window and, as revealed by the EEN, have put Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark on a list of potential targets after he lost his place to veteran stopper Craig Gordon. Manager Gray gave little away when asked about the interest in improving his options between the sticks - but Stewart believes the four-times capped Scotland international would be ‘a very sensible addition’ to the Hibs squad.

He said: “For Hibs, it’s a great run of form they’re on, but I don’t think anyone from the club in a senior management capacity is allowing that run to kid themselves on in terms of recognising what needs to be done to move them forward. They need strengthened defensively, there’s been a lot of chat about Zander Clark being looked at and that would be a very sensible addition for Hibs, whether it would happen or not, I don’t know but goalkeeper and centre-halves is where they need to start and strengthen the team. There are other areas, of course, but you’re looking at January, that’s where I’d be looking to get strength."