Zander Clark's future is uncertain at Tynecastle

The Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark is on Hibs’ list of potential transfer targets for next season. The Easter Road club intend to sign a new keeper in January and are keen on Rotherham United’s Cameron Dawson, with Clark one of several players they are monitoring for the summer.

Dawson is second-choice at Rotherham at the moment and Hibs are hoping to tempt him to Edinburgh. Josef Bursik, on loan from Club Brugge, lost his place to Jordan Smith last month and the Easter Road manager David Gray wants to strengthen the goalkeeping position by bringing in Dawson.

Clark is seen as a prospective longer-term signing along with a number of others. The 32-year-old has not played competitively since 10 August and is yet to feature under Hearts head coach Neil Critchley. He is out of contract at Tynecastle Park the end of the season and is unhappy at being left on the substitutes’ bench whilst losing his place in the Scotland squad.

Craig Gordon is first-choice goalkeeper under Critchley and Clark wants to get back playing regularly having been the Hearts No.1 last season. Critchley would like to keep Clark and Gordon, who is also out of contract in the summer. The head coach has discussed possible new deals with both men. Clark would be willing to stay and fight for his place if given opportunities to play.

The chance to move to the other side of Edinburgh, should it transpire, would offer regular first-team football for next season - something Clark is desperate to secure for himself. Hibs have a compiled a long list of possible free-agent signings for next season, including a number of goalkeepers, and Clark’s name is on it.

He joined Hearts as a free agent in September 2022 following the expiry of his deal at St Johnstone. He became first-choice after Gordon broke his leg in December that year, but this season the 41-year-old has reclaimed the No.1 position. Clark has been left on the sidelines with his future uncertain at this point.

