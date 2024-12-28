Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Elton Kabangu deal is in the pipeline

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Union Saint-Gilloise forward Elton Kabangu is wanted by Hearts in January, the Edinburgh News can reveal. Talks between the two clubs have taken place regarding a loan deal for the 26-year-old, who operates as a centre-forward but can also play out wide.

Hearts intend to add pace to their attack for the second half of the season as they look to move out of the Scottish Premiership’s relegation zone. Kabangu is available having fallen out of favour at USG and discussions with Tynecastle officials have progressed in recent days. The Belgian team have links to the potential Hearts investor Tony Bloom and both clubs use the same football data company, Jamestown Analytics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kabangu has scored once in 13 appearances for USG so far this season and is eager to play more regularly. Hearts feel he carries the attributes to strengthen their forward line and are eager to complete the loan after the January transfer window opens on New Year’s Day.

Kabangu is a product of the reputable youth system at Gent in Belgium and also played in Netherlands for FC Eindhoven and Willem II. USG took him back to his homeland in 2023 after watching him claim 13 goals and six assists in 30 appearances for Willem II. However, the move has not worked out and they are ready to loan him out. Hearts hope he can take some of the attacking burden off captain Lawrence Shankland and 17-year-old striker James Wilson by using his experience and mobility in forward areas.

The Edinburgh club also plan to sign at least one central defender during the winter window, with the possibility that players could leave: Hearts outline their position with transfer interest and contract talks involving senior players