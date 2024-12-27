Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The next few weeks are crucial for the club’s survival hopes

Hearts are preparing for movement in both directions during the January transfer window as head coach Neil Critchley tries to reshape the squad. With the Edinburgh club 11th in the Premiership table, new signings are required to help ease the threat of relegation and some players will potentially leave to create space.

Critchley spoke to the Edinburgh News today to clarify the club’s position on captain Lawrence Shankland, defender Kye Rowles, plus goalkeepers Craig Gordon and Zander Clark. Shankland’s contract is entering its final six months and he is therefore legally entitled to discuss a pre-contract agreement with other clubs. Rowles is attracting interest from other clubs in Europe and Asia as well as his native Australia, whilst Gordon and Clark have held preliminary talks about contract extensions.

Critchley explained how Hearts are planning to deal with all of the issues above. The club’s recruitment priorities for January include a mobile forward to strengthen their attack and at least one new centre-back with Frankie Kent and Stephen Kingsley injured. “Obviously, the situation regarding Shanks, he's out of contract in the summer and that's been well publicised,” stated Critchley.

“I can only concentrate on him being here, focusing on the next game and trying to improve him and everyone's performance to help the team. January is January, it will take care of itself, but we need reinforcements in certain areas of the pitch and those positions are areas that we want to try and strengthen.”

Regarding Rowles, Hearts would be willing to discuss a deal if they receive an acceptable offer in the coming weeks. “Kye has been excellent for us, he's been a real consistent performer,” said Critchley. “Anyone has their price and that's football. I can't say otherwise. If someone likes Kye and comes in with a bid that is sufficient for the football club, then that's something we'd have to consider, but at this moment that's not happened and Kye is here.”

Gordon and Clark, like Shankland, are both out of contract at the end of the season. Critchley admitted their futures need to be cleared up soon. He has already spoken with the two goalkeepers about keeping them at Tynecastle. “I spoke to Zander and Craig, that was a few weeks ago. I'd say they know how I feel, they know where we are as a club. They're both fantastic goalkeepers and good people as well, so they know our feelings and where we're at.

“Zander is not happy because he obviously wants to play, but he knows the situation and Craig is in goal and I thought he was excellent against Hibs yesterday, to be honest with you. So, at the moment, it is what it is, but that will need to be clarified at some point in the near future.”

