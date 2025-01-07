Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former Hibs manager is also loving what he sees from one ‘dangerous’ star and an ‘outstanding’ ace.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Lennon says the rewards of sticking by David Gray at Hibs are now physically visible for the head coach.

The rookie gaffer scooped December’s Manager of the Month award and continued an six-game unbeaten streak with Sunday’s 3-3 draw with Rangers. Hibs trailed in the Premiership game 2-0 and 3-2 but still managed to claim a point ahead of facing Motherwell this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lennon worked as boss between 2016 and 2019, guiding Hibs to the Premiership again. He was on punditry for the game and was complimentary of his ex-player, seeing a more relaxed demeanour on the touchline after a tough start to the campaign. There are also a duo he has praise for.

Speaking on Hibs, Lennon said: “He looks a lot more relaxed now. Obviously, that comes with the results. Boydy [Kris Boyd] touched on it earlier in the show that the club has stuck with him - it could have been easier for them to make the change, but now you're seeing the benefits of [sticking by him].

"It's his first season; he'll know more about himself as an individual as the season goes on but he's been through a really difficult period and slowly but surely come out the other side of it.

"He's made some changes - changing the goalkeeper for a start, because Josef Bursik wasn't performing to any sort of decent level, and the change of formation has clearly suited the players as well. I like that the confidence is back and I think Nicky Cadden on the left has been outstanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Martin Boyle looks more like himself - he's a real threat and full of running and dangerous when he's in the mood, and there seems to be a settled sort of formation. They've still got work to do; Rocky Bushiri can lose concentration sometimes, and Lewis Miller as well, which can cost them, but I think there's been a vast improvement overall. Like David says though, they're not getting carried away with it."