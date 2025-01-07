Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How are Hibs players faring during loan spells at home and abroad?

Hibs are currently the Premiership’s form side after Sunday’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Rangers ensured David Gray’s side are unbeaten in their last six games.

After a challenging opening to the season, things are definitely on the up and Saturday’s home clash with Motherwell will offer Gray’s men an opportunity to move to within a point of their visitors, who currently sit just outside of the European places. There will be hopes Hibs can boost their squad during the January transfer window in a bid to continue building the momentum picked up over the last month. There could also be some departures authorised to clear some space for new arrivals.

But there are several players that are already spending time away from Easter Road after securing loan moves elsewhere during the summer. With the midway point of the season now behind us, the EEN takes a look at how 10 Hibs players have fared during their loan spells so far.

Dylan Vente - PEC Zwolle

The three-times capped Surinam international joined the Eredivisie club on a season-long loan during the summer transfer window after making six appearances for Hibs during the early weeks of the campaign. After suffering defeats against Feyenoord and NEC Nijmegen during his first week in the Netherlands, Vente found the net in successive games against Heracles, FC Twente and AZ Alkmaar and has gone on to score five goals in 17 appearances for Zwolle.

Nohan Kenneh - Ross County

The midfielder joined Ross County on a half-season loan last week after appearing in just two matchday squads during the first half of the campaign. Kenneh will hope for better during his second loan spell with Ross and he has made a promising start after featuring in away wins at Aberdeen and Kilmarnock in recent days.

Jair Tavares - Motherwell

The former Portugal youth international has made over 40 appearances for Hibs since moving to Easter Road from Benfica during the summer of 2022. However, after failing to secure game-time during the early weeks of the current season, Tavares joined Motherwell on a season-long loan and has gone on to make 11 appearances for the Steelmen.

Kanayo Megwa - Patrick Thistle

Megwa is not stranger to a loan move after he spent time at Kelty Hearts and Airdrie earlier in his career and his latest spell away from Easter Road was confirmed when he joined Patrick Thistle in September. The young full-back has made 11 appearances so far this season, with nine coming as part of their starting eleven.

Allan Delferriere - Racing FC Union Luxembourg

The defensive midfielder has made just nine appearances since joining Hibs from Standard Liege just under three years ago and has spent time out on loan at FC Edinburgh and MFK Vyskov during that time. Another temporary stint away from Easter Road was agreed in September when he agreed to a season-long loan at Racing FC Union Luxembourg and he has made 11 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Murray Johnson - Airdrie

The young goalkeeper agreed to a third separate loan spell with Airdrie in July after spending time with the Diamonds during the 2022/23 season. Johnson has kept two clean sheets in 13 appearances for the Championship club but has not started a game since a 1-0 defeat against Raith Rovers in late October.

Kyle McClelland - Coleraine

The centre-back has made four senior appearances for Hibs but has spent the majority of his time at Easter Road on loan elsewhere. His latest spell has come with a season-long stint at Northern Irish club Coleraine and McClelland has made 23 appearances in all competitions during the campaign.

Freddie Owens - Civil Service Strollers

The young goalkeeper returned to the Strollers for a second loan spell after spending time with the Lowland League club last season. He has been a regular in their side during the current campaign and has made 20 appearances in all competitions.

Oscar MacIntyre - Queen of the South

The 20-year-old left-back is spending the season in Scottish football’s third tier and has already made 25 appearances in all competitions.

The winger joined the League Two club on loan last week and made his debut as a substitute in a 2-0 home win against Bonnyrigg Rose over the weekend.