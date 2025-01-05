Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Penalty furore and full-time fracas can’t distract from show of mettle by Gray’s grafters

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a day of brain freezes, blown coverage and barmy momentum swings, there was something entirely fitting in big Rocky Bushiri bagging the final goal. This afternoon’s 3-3 draw with Rangers was his kind of game.

Long may such chaotic interventions continue, right? Football is supposed to be a branch of the entertainment industry, after all. And are you not enthralled and enraptured by the narrative arc of Hibernian’s season to date?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fact that David Gray’s men did not make any ground on the teams above them in the Scottish Premiership today, with Motherwell even extending the gap between fifth and seventh in the table, is neither here nor there. In a season where Hibs struggled for so long to gain any kind of go forward, their ability to pull out of a potentially ruinous stall counts for more than points or positions in the pecking order.

In extending their unbeaten run to six games, with a good run of home fixtures to come, Gray’s team avoided any loss of impetus. And the way they did it, coming back from 2-0 and then 3-2 down, says plenty about the transformation in mood and mentality the rookie head coach has overseen at East Mains and Easter Road.

We’ll get into the tactics of the contest tomorrow, when heads stop burling and videos have been uploaded. For now, just enjoy the emotional high spots as we pull out a few talking points from a dramatic day in Edinburgh.

Ragin’, isn’t he?

Rangers manager Philippe Clement possibly felt almost obliged to complain about the penalty awarded to Hibs. If it’s unlikely that many will fall for the diversion, he has to at least try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let’s not hear anything about it being a ‘soft penalty.’ It either is it or isn’t. And Ianis Hagi clearly goes straight through the back of Josh Campbell; even if it wasn’t a premeditated attempt to foul the Hibs midfielder, these incidents are judged on outcome, not intent.

At full-time, meanwhile, Mohamed Diomande seemed to square up to at least one Hibs player. The Light Blues really don’t like it when things go against them - or at least don’t go for them. There didn’t appear to much sympathy for their plight among home fans ...

Character counts

That willingness to fight until the very last breath is something we take for granted, as fans of Scottish football. Not every domestic competition in the world is so well stocked with borderline madmen hurling themselves into the threshing machine while flashing something between a cheeky grin and a horrifying grimace.

In order to get results in the SPFL’s top flight, then, it takes more than mere determination and desire. A degree of composure – an often overlooked element of ‘character’ – sets apart the steely-eyed winners from the jobbing also-rans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In refusing to panic at 2-0 down to a Rangers side who had just cuffed the reigning champions 3-0, Hibs showed mettle aplenty, Gray noting: “We got at least what we deserved from the game. We've demonstrated that character a few times now in recent weeks, which is something that has been questioned a lot this season.

“I've had to sit and answer a lot of questions about the character of the group, the mentality of the group. But they've answered that numerous times in recent weeks, which is great.”

Captains come in all shapes and sizes

Gray and Martin Boyle may well enjoy a laugh about the set of circumstances that has caused the new Hibs manager to rely on his old team-mate as an on-field leader. By the gaffer’s own admission, there was a time when he would have mocked any suggestion that the dressing room livewire was captaincy material.

But Boyle’s ability to lead by example is proving invaluable in the absence of Joe Newell. The Socceroos forward was outstanding today, running channels, harassing defenders, shielding the ball to bring others into play … and that’s before we even get to his two goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2024, Boyle suffered a crippling concussion, broken bones in his hand and wrist, as well as requiring a bone graft on his hip. Having forced his way back into the starting XI at the tale end of the year, 2025 would appear to be shaping up beautifully for the veteran attacker.

If you can’t win, don’t lose

Thursday’s disappointing 1-1 draw away to ten-man St Johnstone doesn’t look so bad now, does it? There’s merit in not having another loss on the record, when you’re trying to generate momentum.

Given how poorly they started against Rangers, it’s hard to make a case for them deserving to win on the day. No team going 2-0 down inside the opening 20 minutes is entitled to claim that they’re hard done by with a draw.

Sure, they MIGHT have nicked a late winner. Could have conceded one, too. Bank the point and move on. With the best part of a week – what luxury – to prepare for Motherwell at home.