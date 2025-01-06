Hearts and Hibs exits explained as former loan star set for January switch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer news as Hearts and Hibs plan moves during the January transfer window.

Former Hearts loan signing Dexter Lembikisa is reportedly set for another temporary spell away from English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 22-times capped Jamaica international spent the second half of last season on loan at Tynecastle and he scored two goals in 18 appearances before returning to Wolves at the end of the campaign. The full-back went on to join Swiss club Yverdon Sport in a similar deal during the summer but has now returned to Molineux and will head back out on loan before the end of the January transfer window.

Talking Wolves posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Dexter Lembikisa has returned to Wolves after just four appearances for Swiss club Yverdon Sport. Wolves are looking for a loan to a British club for him this month. Luke Cundle is also likely to move on this month with a number of Championship sides interested.”

Rowles’ deal explained by Hearts boss

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley has stressed ‘everyone has a price’ as a deal to take Kye Rowles to MLS side DC United.

The two clubs have reportedly agreed a fee believed to be set at around £600,000 as the Australian international’s two-and-a-half year stay at Tynecastle appears to be drawing to a close. There was some surprise when news of the deal was reported given Rowles has been a regular feature in the Hearts side this season and he played a key role in keeping a clean sheet in Sunday’s narrow win against Dundee United.

However, there is still an expectation he will depart Tynecastle before the end of the January transfer window - and Critchley has given some insight into the deal.

SNS Group

He said: “We're in negotiations with that club (DC United) now. Kye is obviously an important player for us and we don't want to lose him but everyone has a price unfortunately. January creates this uncertainty. Agents, players, rumours, gossip, it creates this and sometimes there'll be a lot of players on the pitch today that no-one's aware of - that they've been spoken to and their agents are saying they're interested in you and they want you and it's not easy for players. Kye's been fantastic, he's been a brilliant servant for the football club in the last few years, he's been fantastic for me. I think he's played nearly every minute of every game and we don't want to lose him but, as I say, everyone has a price.”

Former Celtic star plays role in Hibs move

Josh O’Connor has revealed former Celtic and Scotland star Jackie McNamara played a major role in helping him secure a move to Northern Irish club Crusaders.

The 20-year-old striker spent time on loan at Airdrie and Dundalk over the last year - but secured a permanent exit from Easter Road when he penned an 18-month deal with Crusaders last week. Speaking after he completed the move, O’Connor confirmed McNamara’s contacts at Seaview helped him secure the first permanent move of his career.

He told The Belfast Telegraph: “The move came through my agent Jackie McNamara as my contract at Hibs was up this year. He knows the manager (Declan Caddell) well and he knows the club and the League. He told me it was a really good club with a good group of players and it was pretty simple after that, it seemed like a good place to come. I met the manager and it was great. He was really upfront with me and I appreciate that. He’s a great guy.”