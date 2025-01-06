Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He has sealed a permanent exit from Hibs with a former Scotland star’s advice a reason why.

Josh O’Connor has revealed the former Scotland player at the heart of his Hibs transfer exit.

After spending some time out on loan at Airdrie in the Scottish Championship and in Ireland with Dundalk, the striker has completed a permanent move to Crusaders in Northern Ireland. O’Connor signed his first professional contract in 2020 and made his debut in March 2022 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

He was part of the U18s group that lifted the CAS Elite League Title in 2021/22, and represented Hibs in the UEFA Youth League the following campaign. Overall, he made three appearances for the team and joins another academy graduate in Jacob Blaney at Crusaders alongside Kieran Offord, on loan from St Mirren.

His agent, former Scotland right-back Jackie McNamara, was big on selling him the club with O’Connor now targeting a big impact. He told the Belfast Telegraph: “Put me in front of goal or get me in behind and I’ll score, I feel confident in my ability. ’m really looking forward to doing the best I can for Crusaders and getting to know the fans.

“I’ve only just arrived but my first impressions have been brilliant. I played with Jacob Blaney at Hibs for 12 years and I know Kieran Offord from playing with him in a couple of Scottish underage camps, but more from playing against him. I spoke to them to ask, what’s it like? They said, ‘you’ll love it here; great city, great club, great League’.

“The move came through my agent Jackie McNamara as my contract at Hibs was up this year. He knows the manager (Declan Caddell) well and he knows the club and the League. He told me it was a really good club with a good group of players and it was pretty simple after that, it seemed like a good place to come. I met the manager and it was great. He was really upfront with me and I appreciate that. He’s a great guy.

“I feel moving to Crusaders in the Irish League is a great platform for me, definitely. I know about the League because of friends who have come over, and one of the attractions is the possibility of playing in Europe. Four teams qualify for Europe whereas in Scotland that doesn’t happen for Championship clubs and most Premiership clubs too.

“The fans are really passionate and I want to do as well as I can for myself, for them and for everybody at the club. I don’t know what the manager has in his plans but I’m quite a similar player to Kieran and I feel like we have it in us to run teams a lot.

“We’re both strong, powerful runners, Kieran is on fire and I have no doubt he will keep it going, I know he will. I can play through the middle, on the left, on the right, put me in a position and I’ll play it. Honestly, my aim is to play as much as I can, make a name for myself, work hard and, most of all, enjoy it.”