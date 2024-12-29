Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Clark and Rotherham goalie Dawson on list of targets

Hibs boss David Gray says the club’s recruitment department is working non-stop on strengthening his squad, as the Easter Road side weigh up a move for Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark. The Evening News understands that Clark, out of contract in the summer, is one of a number of goalies on a long list of potential signings being considered by the Hibees.

Rotheram keeper Cameron Dawson could be done as early as next month, with Scotland international Clark being looked at as a pre-contract option. With summer loan signing Josef Bursik out of the picture after a horrific start to his time in Scotland, back-up Jordan Smith has been deputising to good effect.

Gray, asked about the goalkeepers after today’s 1-0 win over Kilmarnock, didn’t specifically address any target by name – but admitted: “Listen, that department has never stopped working hard, you always need to be proactive. Nothing could be done until the first of January when the window opens, so we're always conscious of the fact that naturally when the window opens there's always ins, there's always outs.

“Anything the club can do to make us feel like we're taking the club forward, or something can be done to make us better, and it can be done, we'll look to try and do that. But at the same time, where we are just now, I'm delighted with everyone at the moment and I think we're in a good place, good moment.

“Mty attention quickly changes towards St Johnstone, to be honest, with the number of games we've got in this short period of time. Once the window opens, I'm sure all the speculation will start again.”