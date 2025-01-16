Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Manager preparing for Friday’s Scottish Cup tie

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kazakhstan international winger Islam Chesnokov is still considering his future amid talks with Hearts and other European clubs. The Tynecastle side held discussions with his representatives but the 25-year-old, who plays for Kazakhstani club Tobol Kastanay, has a number of offers on the table.

The Hearts head coach Neil Critchley admitted today that a deal is not imminent. “That's not close,” he said. “We get linked with numerous players during January. A lot of speculation, a lot of rumours. We're doing a lot of work behind the scenes. We're speaking about a lot of players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There's certain areas of the pitch I think if we improved or had a slightly different profile of a player, it would help us. We've identified areas of the pitch that we've wanted or want to bring players in. We're on that sort of journey.Obviously, that journey doesn't last for long because it only lasts for one month and there's only two weeks of the window to go. So, let's see where we are in 14 days' time from now.

“We always look from within first, so we always look at what we've got in the building, whether that's first team, B team, academy. You want to try and improve the players that are within the building. That's my job. Not enough people put emphasis on actually improving the players you've got in the building.

“Obviously, during January as well, the excitement and speculation, everyone likes to look at who can you sign and look outwardly, but I always look inwardly first. So my concentration at the moment is the players within this building and how do we improve on the pitch with the team that we've got.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The departure of centre-back Kye Rowles to MLS side DC United was confirmed as Hearts edge closer to signing Austrian defender Michael Steinwender from Swedish club IFK Varnamo. “Close, yeah,” admitted Critchley. “We're talking to someone, we're pursuing something, but nothing's done, and until it is, then I won't be going any further speaking about that.

“I'm not going to confirm any names. He's someone we know. He's someone that we're interested in. I'm not going to mention his name because that would be wrong. Until we get further down the line, I won't speak about that until I can do.”

Steinwender is due to arrive in Edinburgh and undergo a Hearts medical this weekend. He is expected to sign a long-term contract and the club will push for his work permit to be finalised in time for the Premiership match against Kilmarnock a week on Saturday. If it cannot be processed in time, he will need to wait until the following week.

For now, Critchley is preparing for Friday’s Scottish Cup fourth-round tie away at Highland League leaders Brechin City. Costa Rican defender Gerald Taylor and Australian midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof are both in contention to be involved for Hearts after recovering from long-term knee and hamstring injuries respectively. Captain Lawrence Shankland is still nursing a calf problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Frankie Kent and Stephen Kingsley are missing,” said Critchley. “Gerald Taylor and Calem Nieuwenhof have been training and they could come in contention for this game. Shanks has done a little bit of training. We just think this week might come too soon for him. Other than that, everyone else will be available and fit and ready to go.”

Goalkeeper Zander Clark is pushing to make his first appearance under Critchley after signing a two-year contract extension earlier this week. He lost his place to Craig Gordon back in August but committed his future to Hearts. Critchley said he did not need to persuade the Scotland internationalist to stay.

“No, it wasn't too difficult. I've had some good conversations with Zander since I've been here. I've been nothing but impressed with him as a person, as a goalkeeper. It's not been easy for him because I'm aware of how he played and what he achieved last season. He has taken it like a really good professional, a good man. He's a brilliant guy to have around, so positive. I'm delighted that he stayed and I see him as part of the future at Hearts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon’s contract is still due to expire this summer. “Zander's situation doesn't affect Craig, either. Craig's separate, obviously,” stated Critchley. “We've just got good competition in that area of the pitch. Zander being here helps to push Craig and vice-versa. We have Ryan Fulton, who's a fantastic goalkeeper as well. We're really fortunate with the goalkeepers we've got. Craig's a separate situation, so what happens with Zander doesn't affect Craig moving forward.”