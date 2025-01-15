Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first January transfer window of the Tony Bloom/Jamestown Analytics era at Hearts was always going to be fascinating. How data-led analysis would produce transfer targets and ultimately signings intrigued many supporters, particularly given the club’s position near the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

January is the opportunity for Hearts to reshape their squad in an effort to finally push up the league following a harrowing first half of the season. Bloom is looking to become a minority shareholder at Tynecastle Park after introducing Jamestown’s expert software to Hearts. There are questions around that deal, which signings are next and what the future will look like. We asked for you to submit your queries on social media and we have answered a selection below:

Alan Aitken via Facebook: Any news on the Tony Bloom investment? Also, has Jamestown Analytics been used in the transfer window?

Yes, Jamestown have been heavily involved in Hearts’ transfer dealings so far with Elton Kabangu and Jamie McCart both signed. They also helped identify Michael Steinwender and Islam Chesnokov. As for the Tony Bloom deal, this was always likely to be done in the first part of 2025. The Foundation of Hearts members voted to amend the group’s articles of association at their AGM in December, thus clearing the way for Bloom to gain a minority shareholding in Hearts. We’re expecting that to be done by the spring, barring an unexpected delay.

RogueDaddy @RogueDaddy1970: Now that Neil Critchley is making some changes with regards to players leaving and coming in, do you know if he has a specific/preferred tactic in mind (e.g. 3-5-2) as a couple of centre-backs have been signed already?

Critchley is quite tactically versatile so you couldn’t rule out Hearts playing 3-5-2 at some point. He has always played a back four at Tynecastle so far so I wouldn’t expect him to change too much from that for the rest of this season. If you are going to play a three-man defence, it needs drilled on the training pitch and that takes a lot of time. It’s normally something a coach would introduce during pre-season.

Devon @DB1_3_1: What's going on with Calem Nieuwenhof? Will he ever be back on the pitch?

Yes, he isn’t far away. Has a slender chance of being involved in Friday’s Scottish Cup tie at Brechin City. Failing that, expect to see him over the next few weeks. He won’t be thrown straight in but will be gradually reintroduced after such a long time out.

Jasper @jasper28085554: Is there a possibility we bid for Ryan Longman? Heavily linked recently.

Not aware of any Hearts bid as things stand. Longman has been touted for a move from Hull City and a number of clubs in England and Scotland were contacted about his availability. At the time of writing, Oxford United are pushing hard to capture his signature.

Joaj @joajfin1: Is there going to be a huge clear out in summer also? Doesn’t seem like anyone in the squad isn’t available to leave?

Between January and summer, there will be a lot of moment in and out at Hearts. The club know change is required so the squad will look a lot different for season 2025/26.

Ian Williamson @IanW1874: How do you feel Critchley has performed as Hearts manager? What do you think he could/should do differently? And what's your honest view on what needs done to get out of the position we are in?

Neil Critchley has done a steady job since taking over at Hearts. He is working with a squad that isn’t his and is currently in the business of rejigging it. The league table since he was appointed shows Hearts in fifth position. He is very much a training-ground coach and, given time, I’d expect further improvement in the team.

Adam @adam___74: Is there a future for Gerald Taylor at Hearts ? Do you expect him stay at Tynecastle after his loan?

That depends on how he performs once he’s fit and back playing. He showed some promise in certain games before injury but only played eight times for Hearts. He will need to prove himself a capable defender to Neil Critchley in order to convert the loan into a permanent transfer.

Gary McLauchlan and Danny Elvis Maloney - both via Facebook:

Gary: Is the Cammy Devlin release clause real?

Danny: What is the news on Lawrence Shankland and Cammy Devlin? Personally I'd love them to stay at Hearts.

Shankland is out of contract in the summer and, as things stand, won’t be signing a new deal. Wouldn’t expect that situation to change, although stranger things have happened in football. Devlin has interest from New York City FC and Portsmouth, both of whom are aware of his release clause.

GD @Graeme01266284: How many more signings are we looking to make this window and what positions are we still looking to fill?

There isn’t an exact number. How many players come in also depends on how many leave. Hearts still want another centre-back - Michael Steinwender is close to arriving from from IFK Varnamo to fill that role. A winger is high on the agenda, hence talks over the Kazakhstan forward Islam Chesnokov. He has interest from a number of other clubs so Hearts’ chances of getting him are no more than 50/50 as things stand. A creative midfielder/attacker and another left-back (for cover) could also arrive but, if they happen, those would probably be later in the window. Another striker is also a possibility, more so if Shankland were to leave this month.

