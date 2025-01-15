Michael Steinwender set to fly to Edinburgh and complete his transfer to Hearts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Austrian centre-back is preparing to move to Tynecastle

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Steinwender’s proposed move to Hearts should be completed within the next week as the Austrian prepares to jet into Edinburgh. He is due to land in Scotland and undergo a medical over the weekend after Tynecastle officials agreed a six-figure transfer fee with his Swedish club, IFK Varnamo.

Personal terms have almost been finalised with only small details remaining. Steinwender, 24, will sign a long-term contract in Gorgie provided the medical passes without any issue. He will then require a UK work permit before he can begin his Hearts career in earnest. It is hoped all necessary paperwork will be in place in time for a potential debut against Kilmarnock on Saturday, 25 January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The player is saying his goodbyes at Varnamo as he looks to continue his career in Scotland after being identified through Hearts’ partnership with the football data firm, Jamestown Analytics. He previously played for Austrian sides Mattersburg, St Polten and Hartberg before moving to Varnamo in a £250,000 deal last year.

READ MORE: Hearts hold talks to sign international forward Islam Chesnokov

Steinwender has made more than 100 top-flight appearances in his career to date and his Varnamo contract runs until December 2026. He is 6ft 3ins tall, quick and athletic and holds international youth caps for Austria at under-18 and under-19 level. He is a right-footed central defender and is expected to compete with Craig Halkett for that position whilst Frankie Kent recovers from a quad muscle injury.