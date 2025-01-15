Michael Steinwender set to fly to Edinburgh and complete his transfer to Hearts
Michael Steinwender’s proposed move to Hearts should be completed within the next week as the Austrian prepares to jet into Edinburgh. He is due to land in Scotland and undergo a medical over the weekend after Tynecastle officials agreed a six-figure transfer fee with his Swedish club, IFK Varnamo.
Personal terms have almost been finalised with only small details remaining. Steinwender, 24, will sign a long-term contract in Gorgie provided the medical passes without any issue. He will then require a UK work permit before he can begin his Hearts career in earnest. It is hoped all necessary paperwork will be in place in time for a potential debut against Kilmarnock on Saturday, 25 January.
The player is saying his goodbyes at Varnamo as he looks to continue his career in Scotland after being identified through Hearts’ partnership with the football data firm, Jamestown Analytics. He previously played for Austrian sides Mattersburg, St Polten and Hartberg before moving to Varnamo in a £250,000 deal last year.
Steinwender has made more than 100 top-flight appearances in his career to date and his Varnamo contract runs until December 2026. He is 6ft 3ins tall, quick and athletic and holds international youth caps for Austria at under-18 and under-19 level. He is a right-footed central defender and is expected to compete with Craig Halkett for that position whilst Frankie Kent recovers from a quad muscle injury.
Hearts today confirmed that Australian centre-back Kye Rowles has left Tynecastle to join MLS side DC United in deal worth £600,000. Goalkeeper Zander Clark is staying, however. He has signed a contract extension until 2027 despite interest from Hibs.