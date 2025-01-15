Zander Clark commits his future to Hearts despite Hibs interest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The goalkeeper has decided his future

Zander Clark today committed his future to Hearts by signing a contract extension until 2027. Despite interest from Edinburgh rivals Hibs, Clark has agreed to remain at Tynecastle Park and compete for the goalkeeping position with Craig Gordon and Ryan Fulton.

He is second-choice behind Gordon at the moment since losing his place in August, but the 32-year-old Scotland internationalist is convinced he can become Hearts No.1 again. His deal was due to expire at the end of the season but the extension gives him long-term security.

Clark was one of a list of players Hibs had considered as possible free-agent signings for next season. Hearts made it clear they wanted to keep him and head coach Neil Critchley told the club website he is delighted with the keeper’s decision. “It’s fantastic news that Zander has committed his future to the club,” said Critchley.

“It can be challenging for a goalkeeper when they’re not playing but Zander trains at 100 per cent every day, he’s supportive to his team-mates and he’s a big part of our plans going forward. To have three top class goalkeepers competing with each other is a good thing for the club and I’m delighted to get the opportunity to continue working with him beyond the end of this season.”

Hearts signed Clark as a free agent in September 2022 following his departure from St Johnstone. He has made 68 appearances so far, recording 24 clean sheets, and was an important member of the team which finished third in the Scottish Premiership last season. Clark has also become a Scotland internationalist during his time in Gorgie and was part of the national squad at last year’s European Championship in Germany.

