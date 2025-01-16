Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Friday’s Scottish Cup match is a huge night

A Brad McKay hat-trick is the reason Brechin City play Hearts in Friday’s Scottish Cup tie. Yes, you did read that correctly. You may wonder how the former Tynecastle centre-back came to score three times in the previous round. Well, the game was at Cowdenbeath, a ground he tends to like. McKay scored his only Hearts goal there back in 2015 and fittingly followed up with a treble in November to set up this week’s fourth-round match against his old club.

At 31, and as father to a young daughter, he is sufficiently mature not to allow emotions to dominate the occasion. Then again, his Brechin team-mates had to take drastic action to stop him talking about the hat-trick, which secured a 4-1 victory over Cowdenbeath after extra-time. So how did actually happen?

“You tell me. I think you should be asking me that question,” laughs McKay, speaking to the Edinburgh News. “It was just my day and it was brilliant. I got a few messages from folk after it asking where I was playing: ‘You a striker now, big man?’ That type of thing. I played the full game at centre-back and just managed to get on the end of a few set-plays. With a minute to go, I jokingly said to Kev McHattie: ‘I’m going up for my hat-trick.’ Then it actually happened.

“We went to Dublin after it for our Christmas night out. You know how it goes - pick a favourable fixture next to an airport and plan it that way. The game went to extra-time and we were panicking we weren’t going to make the flight. Luckily, I scored a hat-trick to get us there on time and we didn’t need penalties. The boys made a rule that I’d be fined every time I mentioned the hat-trick in Dublin that night. The money went to the kitty but it was a good laugh and brilliant to get to the next round.”

Like any lifelong Jambo, McKay will never forget that afternoon at Cowdenbeath when he hit the net in a maroon shirt for the only time. “It was a penalty in the last minute,” he recalls. “Jamie Walker won it and handed the ball to me because I was the only player in the squad who hadn’t scored that season. There was immense pressure on me that day. It’s a pretty good place for me and a nice coincidence that I scored a hat-trick there and then we draw Hearts.

“It’s brilliant for myself and Kev, who I kept in touch with ever since we were at Hearts together and now we’re at Brechin. It’s great for the town and hopefully the club make some decent money. Everybody connected with the club who has put their hand in their pocket deserve it.”

After leaving Hearts 10 years ago, McKay played for St Johnstone, Dunfermline, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Falkirk and Kelty Hearts before joining Highland League leaders Brechin last summer. He combines part-time football with his own coaching business, BM22 Pro Coaching, and takes great enjoyment working with youngsters.

“Of course I still follow Hearts,” he says. “I’ve got a busy life now with training at Brechin, my daughter and my coaching. I don’t get a lot of time to go to Hearts games and I don’t really know many people there, apart from Gogsy the kitman. It’s been a long time. Me and Kev were talking about that. It’s a great draw and we are really looking forward to it.~

“I didn’t come through the system at Hearts. I joined when I was nearly 17 [from Edinburgh City]. I’d never been in a youth academy. The advice I give to the kids I coach now is that I always believed I was good enough to play at a higher level when I was playing for boys’ clubs and other lads were in academies. I didn’t go out drinking and partying at 16. I stayed away from all that and I eventually got the chance to join Hearts, which was a dream for me.

“I know I’ve told you this before and people will think it’s either cringey or cool, but I blew out every candle on every birthday wishing to play for Hearts when I was growing up. I owe them a lot. I might not have made it through the youth team into the first team had it not been for administration [in 2013]. All the youth lads were called up at that time, maybe sooner than they expected.”

So what goes through his mind walking out of the Glebe Park tunnel on Friday next to the Hearts team of 2025? “I’ll be focusing on the game. There isn’t a lot expected from us. I’ve been the underdog before and I’ve been the favourite before. We want to give it our all and make it as difficult as possible for Hearts. I try not to be emotionally attached to old clubs and old team-mates because I’ve played against Hearts a few times since I left. It’s more emotional the first couple of times but I’m more experienced and wiser now.”