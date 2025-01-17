Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Tynecastle youth academy graduate only left the club in January 2024 but has already secured another permanent move.

The January transfer window rages in Scottish football and across the UK with Hearts amongst the busiest clubs in the top flight so far with two news players through the door and more expected soon.

Elsewhere the likes of Aberdeen and Ross County have also been among the clubs active by bringing players in while bottom club St Johnstone also appear to be trying to reshape their squad under Simo Valakari. The latest bit of business done by the Perth Saints has seen a former Hearts player leaving the club on a permanent transfer after less than a full year at McDiarmid Park.

Connor Smith, the 22-year old midfielder who was snapped up by St Johnstone last January, has joined Scottish Championship side Hamilton Accies on a permanent deal after an impressive start to the season on loan at New Douglas Park. He signed for the Perth outfit from Hearts last year having come through the capital club’s academy.

The Scotland under 21 international made a handful appearances for the first team at Tynecastle but spent most of his senior career out on loan at the likes of Arbroath and Scunthorpe United to name just a few. He was brought to McDiarmaid Park by former Jambos’ gaffer Craig Levien but sent out on loan to Accies in the summer.

Speaking to Hamilton’s official club website, Smith said on the permanent switch: “It’s great to get the deal done, I’m buzzing to be here. Speaking with the manager, he was keen for me to stay past the end of the season and so was I so to get that sorted is great. The players, staff and fans have all been great with me since I joined and I’m really looking forward to what the rest of the season holds.”

Accies manager, former Hibs midfielder John Rankin, added: “I’m delighted to get the deal for Connor over the line. Connor works really hard but he’s also got that little spark you need in a team, to create some chances and pop up with a few goals. He was really keen to stay, you can see he fits in well with the boys and into the team so it was just a case of getting that deal done and I’m delighted that we have.”