All of the details you need ahead of Hearts’ Scottish FA Cup fourth round tie at Highland League club Brechin City.

Hearts were handed the stereotypical banana skin of a Scottish Cup tie when they were paired with Highland League leaders Brechin City in the fourth round draw.

Neil Critchley’s side will visit Glebe Park on Friday night and there is little surprise the BBC cameras will be on hand as they hope to broadcast what would be a major giant-killing if the hosts can cause a shock. However, Hearts make the trip to Brechin in good heart after embarking on a run of just one defeat in their last six games to boost their hopes of escaping the Premiership relegation play-off spot over the coming weeks.

For Critchley and his players, the break from the pressures of their league campaign can be viewed as a positive - but there is no doubt all of the pressure will be on them when they walk out at a packed Glebe Park later today. With just hours to go until the tie gets underway, we take a look at all of the information you need to know if you are unable to make the trip to Brechin.

Who have Brechin beat to reach the fourth round of the Scottish Cup?

Managed by former Hibs, Falkirk and St Mirren midfielder Patrick Cregg, Brechin have already came through three rounds to set up their home clash with Hearts. A narrow home win against East of Scotland League First Division side Newtongrange Star kicked off their run before Huntly were edged out by the odd goal in five at Glebe Park. A Brad McKay hat-trick helped inspire Brechin to a 4-1 win at Cowdenbeath in the third round as the current Highland League leaders saw off their Lowland League hosts after extra-time and set up Friday night’s meeting with Hearts.

What is the latest team news ahead of Brechin v Hearts?

As reported by the Evening News, Neil Critchley is expected to field a strong side on Friday night and loan signing Elton Kabangu is expected to play a part in the tie. Goalkeeper Zander Clark, who has now penned a new deal at Hearts, could be handed a start - but Kye Rowles will not feature after he completed a move to MLS side DC United. Brechin striker Dayle Robertson will lead their forward line once again after he bagged his third hat-trick of the season in a 5-1 win against Huntly last month.

What has Neil Critchley said about Brechin v Hearts?

He told the club website: “The cameras are turning up for a reason, aren't they? Everyone outside of our club will be wanting a cup shock and we have to make sure we do everything to prevent that from happening. So we have to prepare like we always prepare, make sure our application and our attitude is right on the night, play the way we've been playing. And if we do that, then obviously we have confidence in the way that we've played recently and that we can continue the good form that we’re on. Looking at their [Hearts players’] background and their history and where they've played and their upbringing is really important because you know at some point you might encounter a game like this.”

When does Brechin v Hearts take place?

The Scottish Cup fourth round tie between Brechin City and Hearts takes place on Friday, January 17 at Glebe Park, Brechin. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Is Brechin v Hearts live on television and where can I watch it?

The BBC has selected this match for live broadcast. It will be available to watch via the BBC Scotland channel and can also be watched free of charge on the BBC iPlayer. Coverage gets underway at 7.30pm. Highlights of the game will be shown on Saturday night when Sportscene’s Scottish Cup package airs on BBC One at 10.30pm.