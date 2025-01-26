Scottish Cup winners odds as Hearts and Hibs discover latest opponents

Hearts and Hibs moved a step closer to landing major silverware when they claimed wins in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup last weekend.

Hearts actually kicked off the fourth round action with a tricky visit to Highland League leaders Brechin City and found themselves a goal down inside the opening 25 minutes when Scott Bright opened the scoring. However, a Yan Dhanda equaliser, an own goal from Kevin McHattie and an Elton Kabangu brace helped Neil Critchley’s side progress and that set up a visit to Premiership rivals St Mirren in the last 16 of the competition.

Hibs were on home soil for their fourth round tie as they welcomed West of Scotland League club Clydebank to Easter Road and a professional display coupled with a brace from in-form forward Martin Boyle and a goal from Rudi Molotnikov sent David Gray’s side into a fifth round visit to Scott Brown’s Ayr United.

But what are the chances of one of the Edinburgh clubs lifting silverware in the Scottish Cup this season as they await their last-16 ties? We take a look at the latest odds provided by McBookie.

