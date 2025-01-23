Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans of both Hearts and Hibs will be able to watch the Scottish Cup clashes for free.

Hearts and Hibs’ next Scottish Cup matches have been selected for broadcast on the TV.

The Edinburgh rivals both made their way into the last 16 with comfortable fourth round wins. Hearts got the better of Highland League side Brechin City, coming from a goal down to win 4-1 at Glebe Park thanks to goals from Yan Dhanda, Elton Kabangu and a Kevin McHattie own goal.

Hibs meanwhile coasted past Clydebank from the West of Scotland Football League 3-0. Martin Boyle’s double and an effort from Rudi Molotnikov was enough to take David Gray’s team into the hat for Monday’s draw that was concluded after Dundee’s win over rivals Dundee United.

Ayr United - managed by ex-Hibee Scott Brown - host Hibs while Hearts face a trip to Premiership rival St Mirren. Both matches have been picked for television, with the game at Somerset Park involving Hibs set to kick off the weekend’s action on Friday, February 7th, with a 19:45 kick-off.

Action in Paisley with St Mirren and Hearts is at the same time three days later on Monday, February 10th. Both games will be beamed live via BBC Scotland. Dhanda said of Hearts victory over Brechin: “We’ve just got to keep winning.

“The last few weeks, I feel we’ve played well. We’ve drawn when we could’ve won. Obviously we needed to win at Brechin. The last four games, I feel we should’ve won every one of them. Ross County, Dundee, Motherwell and Aberdeen.

“You’re seeing we are playing a lot better, having a lot more controlled possession. We are starting to implement our style of play on games and we just need to keep winning. We do a lot of work on the training pitch now the games have settled down. think you’re starting to see that. We just need to keep improving and playing well.”

Meanwhile, Ayr boss Brown admits has phone has been red-hot over the Hibs clash. He said: “Hibs are flying at the minute, and Davie will bring them down here in confident mood, but we’re strong at home and need to show that. Of course they have good players, but so do we.

"My phone’s been buzzing with people I’d forgotten about already looking for tickets! So I’m sure the build-up will be good. But the game won’t be about me and Whitts – our time has gone – it’s about our lads and what they can do.

“We're taking on a team that's in the top six of the Premier and they obviously have quality all over the pitch. But this is a fantastic opportunity for us to go and show what we're about as a club. We're on a good run, especially at home, and need to use that to our advantage.

“It’s a great one for the club and hopefully we can get the ground close to sold out. Hibs will bring a big support down and I'm sure our fans will also turn out in their numbers. It's fantastic for everyone associated with the club.”