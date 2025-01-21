Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ex-Celtic skipper keen to create upset with Ayr

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Broony. It had to be Broony. The second Scott Brown’s Ayr United were drawn first in last night’s low-key ceremony live on Premier Sports, there was an inevitability about Hibs being pitched against one of their most famous former players in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

As David Gray prepares to take his team to Somerset Park on the weekend of February 8/9, a great deal of the attention surrounding that tie – likely to be one of the TV picks, so stay flexible on those travel arrangements – will focus on Brown. A man whose early career as a Hibs player impactful, eventful, explosive – and ended with a record-breaking move to Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brown and assistant Steven Whittaker were both, of course, members of a golden generation of Hibees who came through the youth ranks together, adding energy, swagger and a dash of madcap tomfoolery to Tony Mowbray’s all-action team. Long before his spectacular £4.4 move to Celtic in the summer of 2007, a record transfer fee between two Scottish clubs, Hibs fans knew him as the hard-running, game-breaking, plan-wrecking midfielder/wide forward who considered bookings a price worth paying for scaring the bejesus out of opponents.

Scott Brown after helping Hibs to win the League Cup in 2007. Picture: SNS

Easter Road is where he made his bones. And the club is in his marrow to this day, with Brown – a member of the League Cup-winning side of 2007 - always speaking about what a happy time he had coming through the ranks.

“It was a great time to be at Hibs because there was a group of players like myself, Kevin Thomson, Steven Whittaker and others who came into the team at the same time,” he recalled in one interview, the former Celtic captain explaining: “We enjoyed it because we were only 16 or 17 when coming through and into the first team which was incredible.

“It was pretty much like a group of mates playing football together without any pressure because we knew each other so well and did not think too much about the pressure of results and performances due to our youth. Our friendships grew due to the fact that we came into the team at the same time, and we all worked hard together along with the staff and senior players at that time to make the best of our ability.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unstoppable: Brown leaves Dons pair Philip McGuire (L) and Paul Sheerin trailing in a game from his first season as a Hibee. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Brown certainly squeezed every last ounce out of his ability as a player, regardless of the odd blow-out away from the game. Let’s just say he wasn’t a willing convert to the John Collins approach to nutrition, either when JC was Hibs gaffer – or when the pair were reunited following Collins’ appointment as assistant to Ronny Deila at Celtic.

Even allowing for the odd misguided moment, you can’t deny that Brown was one of the most entertaining players in an era when Hibs seemed overloaded with guys capable of doing the spectacular. Played on the right of a midfield three or out wide in the forward line of a 4-3-3, the emerging ‘Broony’ was just so much fun to watch.

Within coaching circles, meanwhile, the considered and detailed approach taken by Brown during his early ventures into the other side of football left a lot of people surprise. Public image doesn’t always match private reality, right?

Brown still looked fit enough to play when he turned out in David Gray testimonial | SNS Group

Having earned himself a reputation for thoughtfulness, thoroughness and clear-headed communication when studying for his coaching badges, it was inevitable that Brown would move into management. Which he’s done, aided by old pal Whittaker, to good effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naturally, the Ayr United gaffer – whose most recent appearance at Easter Road was as the best player in David Gray’s testimonial – is eager to welcome his old club to Somerset Park, telling the Ayrshire Post: “We’ve got to believe in ourselves, and these are the games for players to test themselves. We went to Rangers last season when myself and Steven were just in the door here and gave a very good account of ourselves that day, so we've got to trust that we can show that same level of performance again.

“Hibs are flying at the minute, and Davie will bring them down here in confident mood, but we’re strong at home and need to show that. Of course they have good players, but so do we.

"My phone’s been buzzing with people I’d forgotten about already looking for tickets! So I’m sure the build-up will be good. But the game won’t be about me and Whitts – our time has gone – it’s about our lads and what they can do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're taking on a team that's in the top six of the Premier and they obviously have quality all over the pitch. But this is a fantastic opportunity for us to go and show what we're about as a club. We're on a good run, especially at home, and need to use that to our advantage.

“It’s a great one for the club and hopefully we can get the ground close to sold out. Hibs will bring a big support down and I'm sure our fans will also turn out in their numbers. It's fantastic for everyone associated with the club.”

Tickets will undoubtedly be much sought after once the details are finalised, as Hibs fans travel to Ayrshire in hope. And in admiration of a former hero who will always be remembered with fondness in and around Easter Road; assuming he doesn’t do anything daft like knocking Gray’s men out of the Cup, obviously.