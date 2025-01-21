Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stewart believes handling of squad was key to turnaround in fortunes

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs boss David Gray could have LOST the dressing room by raging at underperforming players during the crisis that engulfed the inexperienced gaffer during the first few months of his tenure, according to an outspoken player-turned-pundit. And Michael Stewart has hailed the rookie gaffer for keeping his head when all about were losing theirs – a key factor in the team’s current revival.

Gray maintained a calm demeanour despite watching his team commit a series of horrific errors to kick off the league campaign in disastrous fashion. Even when they were rooted to the foot of the Scottish Premiership and committing defensive howlers or picking up silly red cards, the boss kept his focus, accepted responsibility – and refused to lay into his squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Hibs and Hearts midfielder Stewart, speaking on Premier Sports, said he had been mightily impressed by Gray’s composure. And he believes the gaffer did exactly the right thing in standing by his players – because OTT criticism may have alienated them at a crucial time.

Stewart, praising Gray for masterminding a run of 11 games with just one loss, said: “For the length of time that it went on, sitting bottom of the table, the pressure and the scrutiny must have been huge. And I do think he handled himself very well, not just in terms of the media and outwardly.

“He must have been handling it very well internally. Because had he not, he would have lost the changing room – and he wouldn’t have got the right reaction.

Stewart as a Hibs player. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

“So credit to him. Because that can’t be easy when you’re a manager for the first time, as much as you’ve seen things as a player and experienced things as a coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you’re the man, when you’re the main guy, the man in charge, it’s all on your shoulders. And I think he handled the pressure extremely well.”

Hibs travel to Dingwall to face Ross County on Saturday, returning to league action after their Scottish Cup thumping of non-league Clydebank at the weekend. With ten games to go until the Scottish Premiership split, Gray’s men are sitting just inside the top six – eight points off third place, but only five clear of second bottom – and eager to compete for European placings.